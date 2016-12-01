New Zealand Pavlova  

click to enlarge lenny mullins

Ingredients 6 large egg whites (room temperature) 1¾ cup caster sugar 2 tsp corn flour 1 tsp vinegar 1 tsp vanilla extract 1 tbsp boiling water

Method Preheat oven to 110°C. Place egg whites in the bowl of a metal or glass mixing bowl (ensuring bowl and whisk are perfectly clean). Whisk until soft peaks form when the beater is lifted from the mixture. Continue to mix, gradually adding sugar at a tablespoon or so at a time and waiting between each addition, add cornflour with last of the sugar. Adding all of the sugar could take 5 or 6 minutes.

Continue to mix until you can’t feel any sugar when a small amount of mixture is rubbed between your index finger and thumb. Add vinegar, vanilla and boiling water and allow to mix a minute more. Do not overbeat eggs (no more than 15 minutes) as this takes the air out and will cause the pavlova to collapse.

Using a pencil draw a 24cm circle with a cake pan for guidance on a piece of baking paper. Place the baking paper, pencil side down, on a baking tray. Spoon the meringue into the circle, smoothing the sides.

Place the tray in the oven and cook for 90 minutes. Turn the oven off without opening the door and allow to cool for at least 2 hours more or overnight. Invert pavlova onto a serving plate, peel off baking paper and top with whipped cream and fruit.

Humble Pie Kitchen 77 King Street