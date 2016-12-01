Nation a meditative sonic experience 

click to enlarge Jaime Vedres

I am Chandelier. This is my machine. And so we are introduced to Aaron Collier’s musical persona and Nation’s puppet master of sorts. Nation is created by Collier along with Richie Wilcox, Nick Bottomley and Matt Miller. Collier conducts from his DJ table, backed by a 30-foot wide projection screen with immersive videos of landscapes and starscapes, expertly executed by Bottomley. It’s difficult to say what Nation is about, other than to say what it is, which is a theatrical and cinematic DJ set with great music. There are some instances of choreography and lip-synced dialogue, intricately timed with projections—these are perhaps the most elevated moments of the show, with their captivating mix of nostalgia and futurism. Mostly Nation is a sonic and visual experience. It is meditative and sometimes serene, and watching Collier as Chandelier manipulate light and sound from his machine is always mesmerizing.

Nation ran November 25th and 26th at The Bus Stop Theatre, 2203 Gottingen Street.