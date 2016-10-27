Arts + Culture

October 27, 2016 Arts + Culture » Visual Art

Pin It
Email
Favourite
Share

Tools

My friend goo 

Artist Emily Lawrence’s graduating exhibition glorifies the grotesque while chasing the “sculptor’s high.”

By
click to enlarge EMILY LAWRENCE
  • EMILY LAWRENCE

Hodgepodge
Opening reception Monday, October 31, 5:30-7:30pm
To November 5
Anna Leonowens Gallery, 1891 Granville Street

A feast of colour and fabric, Emily Lawrence's exhibition Hodgepodge is what would happen "if Willy Wonka and Pee-Wee Herman had a baby," the artist says. The sculptural installation fills a room of the Anna Leonowens gallery to the brim with soft sculpture, papier-mâché and found objects–"lots of grotesque objects, kitschy food, grotesque food," Lawrence says of her NSCAD graduating exhibition.

click to enlarge Check out Lawrence’s dream mani and more. - EMILY LAWRENCE
  • Check out Lawrence’s dream mani and more.
  • EMILY LAWRENCE

Lawrence began at NSCAD with an interest in ceramics: "It's sort of like baking in a lot of ways." But she became fascinated with soft sculpture and papier-mâché and hooked on what she calls "the sculptor's high: figuring out a clever way to do things." The soft sculptures made from found fabrics and papier-mâché pieces recall a fuzzier Claes Oldenburg, with a menu including hot dogs, ice cream scoops, pies, cakes and juice boxes.

"I draw a lot of my inspiration from retro foods and those sort of gorgeous, gluttonous spreads that you would see in magazine ads or cookbooks," Lawrence says, "having those sort of be very grotesque and full of goo and slime and cream, that sort of artificial quality that's always present in retro food."

more articles in Arts + Culture »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Visual Art

In Print This Week Issue Cover

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 22
October 27, 2016

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2016 Coast Publishing Ltd.