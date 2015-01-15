Food + Drink

Tools

Map

Friends

Become a Friend

Murphy's Restaurant 

Waterfront Cable Wharf, 1751 Lower Water Street, Halifax, NS www.mtcw.ca
902-420-1015

 (based on 7 user reviews)
Price: $$ ($11-$20)
Dining Features:
Tags: , , ,
Licensed Patio, Patio Dining, Patio Umbrellas, Patio/Outdoor Seating

Murphy’s On The Water is both a wharfside restaurant and the city’s largest tour-boat operator, home to the Harbour Hopper and Theodore Too. Not surprisingly, inside the restaurant seafood rules and lobster is king.

Related Stories

Reviews/comments (8)
2.7 out of 5

Showing 1-8 of 8

Add a review

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-8 of 8

Add a review


Roll over stars and click to rate.

, , ,

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 16
September 15, 2016

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2016 Coast Publishing Ltd.