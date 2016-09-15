More Hands, fewer butts 

click to enlarge

Q. I'm a woman who watches porn–we do exist–and I have a mad crush on a male porn star named Small Hands. Unfortunately, his videos focus less on his handsome face and more on some girl's ass. Do! Not! Want! Is there a way to ask a porn star to please make a few movies in a certain way? I would like to see some movies that feature less of her and more of him! —Salivating About Male Performer's Lovely Exterior

A "I work with anyone I get hired to work with. I don't have just one costar," said Small Hands, porn star, filmmaker, and composer. But the ass you're referring to, SAMPLE, the ass Small Hands has been seen with most, is the one that belongs to his fiancee, Joanna Angel, the porn star/director/producer who pioneered the "alt-porn" genre.

"I got into porn because I started dating her," Small Hands told me after I read him your question. "I've been performing for three years, and my GF has been in the game for 12 years. She really put alt-porn on the map—she was the first girl with tattoos to appear on the cover of Hustler magazine."

Regardless of whose ass it is, SAMPLE, you want to see less girl ass and more Small Hands face. Could he make that happen for you?

"Plenty of performers have clips-for-sale stores on their websites, and some make custom video clips for fans," Small Hands said. "But I can't provide special clips for this fan–as much as I would love to–because running our company and editing the films and composing music for them doesn't leave us much time for anything else."

If you want to watch porn that focuses more on guys, Small Hands recommends "porn for women" or "porn for couples."

"I strongly dislike these terms," said Small Hands, "as I feel they are outdated, sexist, and stereotypical. No one–man or woman–should tell a woman which kind of porn is for her and which kind isn't. Any pornographic film that a woman finds arousing or entertaining is 'porn for women.' But these films do tend to give the guys a little more screen time. Also, there's always gay porn, which focuses 100 percent on men, so no worry about seeing a lady butt in those movies."

While we're on the subject of porn: If you look at Small Hands' Twitter account–or the Twitter account of any porn performer working today–you'll notice that most have "NO ON 60" as their avatar. Proposition 60 is a ballot measure in California that is ostensibly about protecting porn performers by requiring them to use condoms and mandates penalties for companies and performers that don't.

"It's really meant to drive the porn industry out of California under the guise of performer safety," said Small Hands. "Among the other problems with this thing is that it could make performers' private information public. So it's not really about our safety at all."

The San Francisco Chronicle urged its readers to vote no on 60 in an editorial recently.

"The initiative, however well intended, does not fully reflect the realities of the industry," the editors wrote, citing industry-standard STI screenings, the growing number of people who self-produce porn, and the emergence of drugs regimens (PrEP) that provide more protection against HIV infection than condoms. But the biggest problem with Proposition 60 is how it could endanger porn performers.

"The measure gives private parties the right to sue a porn producer if state health officials don't take action, a proviso that invites legal bounty hunting," the SF Chronicle continues. "Also performers, who often use screen names, could have their identities and addresses made public, a feature that invades privacy and could lead to harm from porn-addled stalkers."

If you're a reader who lives in California, please vote no on 60. If you're a reader who doesn't live in California, please encourage your friends and relatives living in California to vote no on 60. And if you're an editor at the SF Chronicle, please retire the term "porn-addled stalkers." (While some porn stars have indeed been stalked, porn doesn't cause an otherwise healthy, non-abusive, and sane person to become a stalker.)

Before I let Small Hands get off the phone, I had to ask him about his nom de porn. How did "Small Hands" become his porn name?

"I have tiny hands for a grown-ass man," said Small Hands, "and Joanna makes fun of me for it. I wrote it down on the forms when I made my first films. It's kind of a dumb name, but you won't forget it."

Any advice for any, say, orange fascists out there who might be insecure about having tiny hands?

"Never be ashamed about having smaller-than-average hands," said Small Hands. "He should own it. And perspective is your friend, Donald. Put those tiny hands down next to your dick, and your dick is going to look bigger!"

Q A woman I follow on Instagram–whose account is open for all to follow–shares highly sexualized images of herself daily, e.g., pictures of her at the beach, pictures of her when she's just waking up, pictures of her in a towel after a shower. Via direct message, I politely inquired about purchasing a pair of her used panties. She sent me a very rude note in response and then blocked me. I find this hypocritical, considering the highly sexualized nature of the photos she posts. She reads your column, something I know because she posted a photo of one, and I am writing to you in hopes that you will scold this woman for being so hypocritically prudish and also ask her to unblock me. —Personally Hurt Over This Occurrence

AShe may be a reader, PHOTO, but you're clearly not. Because I'm on her side, not yours, which any regular reader could have predicted. Someone sharing photos of themselves at the beach, in bed, out of the shower, etc., doesn't entitle you to their panties any more than someone sharing photos from their colonoscopy entitles you to their turds. There's no shortage of women online selling their panties, PHOTO, direct your inquires to them. c

Q I think you got things wrong with CUCKS, the man whose husband got upset when he reacted with excitement when his husband shared a fantasy about sleeping with another man. I think CUCKS's husband got upset because he only wanted more attention from his husband. Maybe CUCKS's husband fantasizes about cheating because he wants someone to want him intensely and he doesn't feel his partner wants him intensely enough. Telling his partner about his fantasy may have just been an attempt to get his partner to show some emotional intensity. —Tuesday Morning Advice Columning

A If you're correct, TMAC, I would advise CUCKS to dump his husband–because who wants to be with someone who plays those kinds of mind games? A person who lies about having a particular fantasy and then shames or guilts their partner for having the wrong reaction isn't a person worth sharing fantasies with, much less a life.