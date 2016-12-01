City Guides

December 01, 2016 City Guides » Food + Drink: Holiday Recipes

Pin It
Email
Favourite
Share

Tools

Mini Caramel Apple Drumsticks 

A sweet spin on the classic candy treat, these sticky snacks make a perfect party snack.

click to enlarge MEGHAN TANSEY WHITTON
  • MEGHAN TANSEY WHITTON

Ingredients
3 large Granny Smith apples
18 sucker sticks
1½ cups caramel baking bits or caramel chews
1 tablespoon heavy cream
Optional toppings: Crushed nuts, crushed cookies, sprinkles Method

Method
Peel apples. Using a melon baller, scoop out apple balls and insert the sucker stick into the apple. Be careful not to puncture the stick through the other end.

In a small pot, add caramel baking bits and heavy cream. Melt over low heat, stirring constantly until completely melted. Fill a small bowl with icy water. Set aside.

Thoroughly dry the apple with a paper towel to remove excess moisture from the surface. Dip the apple into the mixture, swirling to coat and being sure to get the caramel on the stick a little. This will help keep out the water on the next step. Immediately dip the caramel apple into the icy water for a few seconds to quick set the caramel.

Dry the caramel off gently with a paper towels. Press the top of the caramel apple into desired topping if using. Place caramel apple into the fridge or freezer to finish setting. Repeat with all the mini caramel apples.

Remove from fridge or freezer. Enjoy!

For best results:
Get the caramel down the stick about a quarter of an inch to create a seal so the ice water won't seep in.

Be sure the water is very cold and icy.

Only dip the caramel into the water for a few minutes. You want a soft set, not a rock hard one.

Gently dry the caramels off with a paper towel when they come out of the water OR place them right into the fridge or freezer.

Be sure to squeeze the apple balls in a paper towel to remove the excess moisture before placing into the caramel—if caramel doesn't cling to the apple, you did not dry it off enough.

Riot Snack Bar
6293 Quinpool Road

more articles in City Guides »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Food + Drink: Holiday Recipes

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Complete guide to New Year's Eve   (Holiday Planner)
  2. Birds… illustrated by Mike Holmes   (Back To School)
  3. Chill out with our Hot Summer Guide   (Hot Summer Guide)
  4. Bold innovations in student debt   (Back To School)
  5. Meat pie memories   (Holiday Planner)
  6. 10 places to get fit in Halifax   (Well Being Guide)
  7. Learning love and trust with an adopted dog   (Pets)
  8. Message in a bottle: 5 wine picks from local experts   (Fall Wine Guide)
  9. Present sense: local gift ideas   (Holiday Planner)
  10. Impounded dogs are at the mercy of slow-moving courts   (How to fix the city)

Recent Comments

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 27
December 1, 2016

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2016 Coast Publishing Ltd.