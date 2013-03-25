Food + Drink

Tools

Map

Friends

Become a Friend

Mezza Lebanese Kitchen, Dartmouth 

Dartmouth 16 Garland Avenue, Unit 5, Dartmouth, NS B2B 0A2 mezzarestaurant.com
902-468-0102
Hours: Monday to Friday: 9.30am - 6.30m Saturday and Sunday: 11.00am - 3.00pm

 (based on 2 user reviews)
Price: $ ($10 and under)
Dining Features: , ,
Tags:

The second location of Mezza Lebanese Kitchen offers the same deliciously spiced shawarma, falafel, shish-tawook and other late-night Lebanese favourites that'll leave you licking your lips for more.

Related Stories

Reviews/comments (2)
4.0 out of 5

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a review

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a review


Roll over stars and click to rate.

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 22
October 27, 2016

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2016 Coast Publishing Ltd.