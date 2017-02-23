MBA, Rowe School of Business, Dalhousie University 

click to enlarge

Arnau Kubwakristo

"To be a competitive professional in the global arena you need a challenging, competitive experience."

Having worked in Halifax for the past 10 years, I was looking to stay in the city to continue my education. I wanted to enter an MBA program that had a great reputation and would equip me with the experience I need.

The thing that drew me the most to the program at the Rowe School of Business was the eight-month residency. It was something that stood out from many other MBA programs offered in Canada. The ability to work in my specialty as an MBA student in international business and finance as part of my education was key to me coming to a decision.

I'm from Rwanda and started working for Canadian film companies while I was doing my undergrad there. In 2006, I worked on a film project about general Roméo Dallaire. After I graduated I found work in Halifax as an accountant in the film industry, and later working for nonprofits. Coming from Rwanda and now being a Canadian citizen has inspired me to work in global markets, dealing with different currencies and nationalities.

The Dalhousie MBA program has been what I expected, and more. To be a competitive professional in the global arena you need a challenging, competitive experience and that's exactly what I've had. On top of learning the technical skills of working finance, there's been a great focus on working with other people to find solutions to problems.

Just recently I went on a trip to Toronto organized by Dalhousie to meet with banking institutions and make connections which will help me take my first step into the industry.