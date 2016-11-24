Food + Drink

November 24, 2016 Food + Drink » Food + Drink Feature

Pin It
Email
Favourite
Share

Tools

Made With Love is in the air 

The fifth annual visit from cocktail contest Made With Love serves up some stiff competition

By
click to enlarge MADE WITH LOVE
  • MADE WITH LOVE

Made With Love Regional Finals
Monday, November 28, 6pm
Westin Nova Scotian, Commonwealth ballroom 1181 Hollis Street
$65/$75,
enjoymadewithlove.com

This year marks five years since Made With Love became a key component to establishing Halifax's behind-the-bar stars. Every year, a crop of the city's most talented bartenders test their mettle, serving up creative cocktails at the regional qualifiers for Made With Love with the hopes of making it to the national competition. Past regional winners included Jenner Cormier, Jeff Van Horne, Lincoln Creaser and Michael Hopper, who opened Highwayman this year with fellow past victor Dan Vorstermans.

Mark Bradbury has been bartending for four years, two of those behind the wood at The Bicycle Thief. He competed for the first time last year and won the Public's Choice category with his Cucumber Cielo—a vodka drink tinged with the flavours of coriander, chiles and lime—and went on to score a fourth place finish at the national competition.

"Getting involved in competing was about becoming more serious about cocktails and seeing if I could compete and learn from all of the talent in Halifax," says Bradbury. "I learned so many lessons that have helped me moving forward."

This year Bradbury will try his hand at the titles again making a fresh herb-tinged cocktail with Ungava Gin, one of the seven base spirits competitors can use. Marika Bouchard, meanwhile, will use Disaronno in what will be her first stab at the competition.

Bouchard has been bartending for a decade now, first at clubs and private lounges in Montreal, then at Onyx when she moved to Halifax two years ago. Now she is at Black Sheep. "I had never really taken my bartending to a mixologist level before working here," she says. And she hadn't taken it to competitions either, until her boss told her she should compete. So she is. "I'm going to make something fun, something fresh," Bouchard says.

Nobody from Halifax has ever won the Best BarChef in Canada title at the Made With Love nationals, but maybe that will finally change this year. Now that would be fresh.

more articles in Food + Drink »

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Food + Drink Feature

    In fine spirits

    FOOD + DRINK FEATURE »

    In fine spirits

    posted by MELISSA BUOTE, Nov 24/16

    A snapshot of Halifax’s cocktail culture. comments      0

    Roy Clorey, straight-up legend

    FOOD + DRINK FEATURE »

    Roy Clorey, straight-up legend

    posted by MELISSA BUOTE, Nov 24/16

    From squeezing citrus to serving up a legendary martini, Roy Clorey’s been mixing drinks at the Westin for 53 years—so long they named the bar after him. comments      0

    Emily Orr’s fresh take

    FOOD + DRINK FEATURE »

    Emily Orr’s fresh take

    posted by MELISSA BUOTE, Nov 24/16

    A new face behind the bar, Field Guide’s Orr is inspired by the culinary side of cocktails. comments      0

    Steven Cross: called to the bar

    FOOD + DRINK FEATURE »

    Steven Cross: called to the bar

    posted by MELISSA BUOTE, Nov 24/16

    It’s possible nobody in town knows the bar scene like Cross— 2 Doors Down’s main mixologist has over 20 years of experience downtown. comments      0

    Pick your poison

    FOOD + DRINK FEATURE »

    Pick your poison

    posted by MELISSA BUOTE, Nov 24/16

    Let your tastebuds be your guide for your next cocktail night out. comments      0

    Spiritual Awakening

    FOOD + DRINK FEATURE »

    Spiritual Awakening

    posted by MELISSA BUOTE, Nov 24/16

    Nova Scotia’s booze scene is spilling over with new and exciting distilleries that punctuate the province (and its cocktails) with traditional and experimental flavours. comments      0

  • More »

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 26
November 24, 2016

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2016 Coast Publishing Ltd.