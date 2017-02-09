Love on the brain 

click to enlarge
For a guaranteed good time this Valentine's Day, spend it with some easy D (data from our Sex + Dating survey, that is)
HILA PELEG
What is love? Baby, don’t hurt us, but Halifax has a dizzying array of answers to that question.
Love is inconvenient, rare, fleeting, real, difficult and “fucking hard.”
That’s all according to the record-breaking 1,200 responses to this year’s Sex + Dating survey
Below we’ve pulled together all of our personal favourite quotes and statistical information cultivated from your answers. The full results are embedded at the end of this post if you want to deep dive into the numbers.
Also in this week's issue, Adina Bresge
gets some juicy details on cleaning up after your kinks
, Rebecca Dingwell
interviews 'cam-panion
' Leslie Greening about her entrepreneurial sex work
and one anonymous Haligonian explains why the most fulfilling sexual relationship they've ever had is with their Snapchat-only boyfriend
If that's not enough to satiate your carnal desires, we've collected all the best stories and quotes from our survey's open-ended questions into several semi-NSFW blog posts, including:
