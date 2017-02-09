City Guides

Love on the brain 

All the best results, stats and quotes from our annual Sex + Dating survey.

For a guaranteed good time this Valentine's Day, spend it with some easy D (data from our Sex + Dating survey, that is)
  • For a guaranteed good time this Valentine's Day, spend it with some easy D (data from our Sex + Dating survey, that is)
What is love? Baby, don’t hurt us, but Halifax has a dizzying array of answers to that question.

Love is inconvenient, rare, fleeting, real, difficult and “fucking hard.”

That’s all according to the record-breaking 1,200 responses to this year’s Sex + Dating survey.

Below we’ve pulled together all of our personal favourite quotes and statistical information cultivated from your answers. The full results are embedded at the end of this post if you want to deep dive into the numbers.

Also in this week's issue, Adina Bresge gets some juicy details on cleaning up after your kinks, Rebecca Dingwell interviews 'cam-panion' Leslie Greening about her entrepreneurial sex work and one anonymous Haligonian explains why the most fulfilling sexual relationship they've ever had is with their Snapchat-only boyfriend.

If that's not enough to satiate your carnal desires, we've collected all the best stories and quotes from our survey's open-ended questions into several semi-NSFW blog posts, including:
Why being with your soulmate doesn't have to mean a romantic relationship
Your most awkward sexual encounters
Halifax's weirdest sex dreams
The moments you knew it was over
How we're all spending our Valentine's Day
The most romantic gifts you've ever received
Why Halifax is a good place to be in a relationship
How you met your current romantic partner
All of your biggest relationship regrets
What songs Halifax likes to listen to when it's business time
The city dishes on its first kisses

...Plus several more story collections we'll be posting over the next few days (seriously, you all gave us a lot of material to work with this year).

XOXO 😘

