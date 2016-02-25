Follow Us
Enter your Address and City or Postal Code
The super spicy and savoury flavours are addictive at this Canadian Chinese and Sichuan spot—dumplings, spicy and sour potato noodles, various stone bowls and dishes like Big Plate Chicken are among its greats.
Showing
1-1
of 1
Add a review
Chinese, Locally owned, Robie Street, Chinese food, Sichuan
All the beer, all over town
Designers, stores and fashion, all locally-sourced.
Halifax's sex secrets revealed
The Coast's Well Being Guide
The couple's guide to everything.
Features from The Coast
Search 100s of Halifax restaurants, bars and cafes
Interior design and home accessories in Halifax.
The official handbook to student life in Halifax.
© 2016
Coast Publishing Ltd.