Locally owned
Loong 7 

North End 3559 Robie Street, Halifax, NS
(based on 1 user reviews)
Price: $$ ($11-$20)
The super spicy and savoury flavours are addictive at this Canadian Chinese and Sichuan spot—dumplings, spicy and sour potato noodles, various stone bowls and dishes like Big Plate Chicken are among its greats.

  • Killer combination

    Copious amounts of Chinese food for under 10 bucks.
    • by Allison Saunders
    • Feb 25, 2016

  • Loong way to the top

    Loong 7 is on fire, serving super spicy Canadian Chinese and Sichuan dishes that’ll leave you craving more.
    • by Melissa Buote
    • Feb 19, 2015

