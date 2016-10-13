Letters to the editor, October 13, 2016 

click to enlarge

Ranking Sloan

If Sloan's legacy comes down to "Coax Me," bad news ("All 164 Sloan songs ranked worst to best," Arts by Corey Henderson, October 6). I would have put it last on the list. This is a shitty list left to a younger generation. —posted by Ian Macdonald 1 at thecoast.ca

All 164 tied in last place for worst song! —Graeme Brown, on Facebook

Was wondering where "Coax Me" would end up on this list. Henderson got it so freaking right. —Oceanchick

Canadian values

I have never seen a better response to Kelly Leitch's misguided, inane mission for a Canadian value test for immigrants than Peter Stoffer's letter in the October 6 issue of The Coast. —H. Fraser, Halifax

Failing schools

Although I mostly liked your high-level coverage of candidates running in the upcoming municipal election, there was no mention, at all, of those running for the school board ("Let's get ready to rumble," Feature, October 6). Picking a municipal school board candidate has for me been the toughest part of voting in any election. When I picked up The Coast tonight I thought finally, some help.

Have to give you an F-. —Kevin J. Bourque

Editor's note: Although school board election coverage didn't make the paper, all the candidates and info can be found at thecoast.ca

Council diversity

Yes, let's actively DISCOURAGE bright young people from running in politics by publicly shaming them for DARING to run when CLEARLY THEY HAVE THE WRONG SKIN COLOUR OR GENDER ("Don't encourage the edgy, white liberals running for council," Voice of the City by Rhys Alden, posted at thecoast.ca October 6)! That will go a long way in changing the toxic political environment we find ourselves in. As a resident of District 8, I feel blessed to have such good candidates running to represent me and my family at City Hall. Alden sure as hell doesn't represent my "voice." —posted by Malmon

When I read Alden's comments about Brendan and other "non-diverse" candidates, I was appalled ("We can encourage diversity and keep democracy," Voice of the City by Brenden Sommerhalder, posted October 8). Having said that, let's not get caught up in the clutter of what city council isn't. People who vote for a municipal candidate thinking it's a vote for global change are deluding themselves. A vote for a council candidate here is a vote for how we want to be represented to the rest of Canada, as well as an employment interview for those who want to be our employees, and be given the responsibility of stewardship over our money and government.—posted by Tom