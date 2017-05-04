Letters to the editor, May 4, 2017 

click to enlarge

Health and politics

I think the province ignoring the city's advice and announcing a new medical centre in the Bayers Lake Industrial Park is a terrible idea ("Halifax advised province against outpatient clinic's Bayers Lake location," Reality Bites by Jacob Boon, posted April 27 at thecoast.ca). I drive, so for me that is not an issue. But I do not go to the BLIP. I hate it there, and driving there makes me very nervous. I cannot imagine how people who don't drive or have mobility issues will cope. I read that Basim Halef, president of the company that sold the province the land for the centre, is also a board member for the QEII Health Foundation. Is that not a conflict of some sort? —posted by Mary Porter at thecoast.ca

Agreed. If you've gone out to Bayers Lake recently, you would know for a fact that the traffic issues are just as bad as those downtown. Even on a regular workday the traffic jam on Lacewood is ridiculous, just like this idea to stick an outpatient hospital out there. I guess Dartmouth was just not considered? Woodside has plenty of space, much less traffic and regular bus routes. Were there not enough potential Dartmouth voters for premier Stephen MacNeil to put it there? —posted by Rubyjaye

Although I do understand for the people within the HRM, think about all of us driving from outside. Coming to an appointment in the BLIP from the 103 or 102 highways would be a lot better than going all the way through Halifax. —posted by Ivan Lachance

And if they decided to put it somewhere else there would be the same people criticizing that site, too. The only thing I don't like about this is that the province paid 12 times the value for the land. —posted by Furious Poprah

A confederacy of dunces, the bunch of them. An election fuelled by mediocracy at all levels—both ruling and opposition parties. This is yet another example of policy bereft of logic and analyses, and tainted by delusion, all for a premier's retirement hopes of that book deal and bragging rights at the Legion. FFS, we have generation to plan for here! It doesn't end with each epitaph! —posted by Tony Hall

Standing up for the Wanderers stadium

Some would have us believe that the current Wanderers Grounds is a "cherished green space" where "every sport from baseball to football is played" ("Stop that stadium," letter to the editor by Gary MacLeod, April 20). Yet whenever I walk by, I see a torn-up field, filled with tire marks, sitting empty.

Sports and Entertainment Atlantic proposes to restore the Wanderers Grounds to its former glory, when it served as a venue for Haligonians to gather and enjoy world-class sporting events. Currently Halifax is lagging badly in sporting infrastructure compared to other cities of a similar size. In fact, we do not even have an outdoor stadium where we can host professional/international sporting events, concerts or cultural gatherings.

The Wanderers Grounds proposal would allow Halifax to become home to a professional soccer club, and become a destination for top-notch outdoor sporting events. This will give struggling downtown business operators a much-needed boost. Also it will add some welcome diversity to the local sporting scene.

Finally, SEA is proposing to put up the seating for events with their own funds, AKA no public money. To me this is a no-brainier. A top-notch outdoor entertainment facility hosting world-class events with no cost to the taxpayers? How could anyone seriously oppose this? —Ian Sampson, Halifax

Advice to voters

Consider voting for someone who is more than a trained seal ("Spoiler alert! Provincial election called for May 30," Reality Bites by Jacob Boon, posted April 30). Consider voting for an independent candidate. —posted by City Mouse1

Haha. Good luck with that. I don't even know why anyone really bothers! We tried most parties and that yielded the same results! —posted by Randomness