Let’s get sauced 

1. Caribbean Jerk St Louis Wings Bar & Grill 547 Portland Street Thyme is on your side big time with this dark and herb-rich dipper. Tastes like an overdue (and slightly inauthentic) trip to Jamaica.

2. Double Ugly Wing ’N It, 4 Forest Hills Parkway If only all taste-tests of this creamy sucker could be blind because as its name insinuates, this sauce looks terrible. It’s a strange ranch-dill-honey garlic combo that starts on a pickley note but leaves a lingering sweetness.

3. Honey Awesome Bubba Ray’s Sports Bar 5640 Spring Garden Road 7071 Bayers Road 1717 Bedford Highway Half-honey mustard, half-honey garlic, 100 percent perfect for any fan of the yellow stuff.

4. Mango Sweet & Sour Durty Nelly’s Authentic Irish Pub 1645 Argyle Street Kind of like a little tub of dessert, this thick, very mango-y sauce nails the sweet, forgets the sour.

5. Sriracha Honey Butter Halifax Alehouse, 1717 Brunswick Street Everybody’s favourite rooster tamed with a sweet finish and silky texture. It still packs a punch but goes down like, well, butta.

6. Habanero Lime Dry Rub HFX Sports Bar & Grill, 1721 Brunswick Street Tongue is quite possibly still numb from this Wingman-recommended, wholly habanero experience. It’s the up-your-nose, singe-your-tastebuds kind of heat that hurts so good if you like spice.

7. Amelia Earhart Wing ’N It, 4 Forest Hills Parkway A thick and sticky honey garlic and roasted red pepper meld that’s mostly just honey garlic. Amelia deserves more (or any) kick!

8. Cajun Dry Rub Argyle Bar & Grill 1575 Argyle Street You’ll get a familiar tingle from this peppery, sticky-finger-free option.

9. Suicide Lion’s Head Tavern, 3081 Robie Street There’s a smoky burn going on here, and it’s spicy enough to rejuvenate tastebuds without killing them. Searing and flavourful, this is a classic.