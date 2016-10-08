Let's get ready to rumble: HRM election guide 2016 

click to enlarge It's gonna be a barnburner.

In the interest of democracy, it’d be easy to puff up our chests and blubber about how voting is important and this is a watershed election for the municipality. Thing is, yeah, it kind of is.

In short order after October 15, the Centre Plan will finally be unleashed to (hopefully) guide smart, sensible development in the urban centre for the next couple decades. The municipality will then turn its attention to finalizing plans to completely revamp HRM’s transit operations, negotiating a price to purchase huge chunks of wilderness lands, wave goodbye to The Big Lift and say hello to the redevelopment of Shannon Park and the Cogswell Interchange. That’s when it’s not figuring out how to replace the city’s crumbling water and sewage systems, or bringing a commuter rail system out of Tim Outhit’s fantasies and into the real world. All of those projects will take place at a time when the development boom continues to ring out as loud as Citadel Hill’s cannon. Glass columns are erecting themselves on our skylines with little regard for decency while entire neighbourhoods on both sides of the harbour are overturned.

Four years from now, Halifax (and Dartmouth) will be virtually unrecognizable. The arduous struggle not to screw that all up starts on election day.

To help you, the voter, get to know the candidates and issues at play, we’ve collected most of the past few weeks of election coverage into this one blog post. The below links contain our district profiles, as well as our 15-question candidate surveys. Click here for the candidates in the School Board election.

You can also click the HRM election 2016 tag to bring up all of our most recent coverage (including rating election signs, a look at the the biggest rivalries at play and debate coverage for district 5, 7 and 8).

Remember, telephone and e-voting lasts until October 13 at 7pm. Advanced in-person voting happens today (Saturday, October 8) and Tuesday, (October 11). Election day is October 15. More info about how and where to vote can be found here.

Mayor

Lil MacPherson: Candidate profile and questionnaire

Mike Savage (i): Candidate profile and questionnaire

District 1: Waverley–Fall River–Musquodoboit Valley

Colin Castle

Cathy Deagle-Gammon

Trevor Lawson

Alison McNair

Steve Sinnott

Steve Streatch

District 2: Preston–Chezzetcook–Eastern Shore

Shelley Fashan

David Hendsbee (i)

Sydnee L. McKay

Gail McQuarrie

District 3: Dartmouth South–Eastern Passage

Incumbent Bill Karsten wins by acclamation.

District 4: Cole Harbour–Westphal

Incumbent Lorelei Nicoll wins by acclamation.

District 5: Dartmouth Centre

Sam Austin

Adam Bowes [Bowes has halted his campaign]

Gabriel Enxuga

Ned Milburn

Tim Rissesco

Derek Vallis

Kate Watson

Warren Wesson

District 6: Harbourview–Burnside–Dartmouth East

Carlos Beals

Tony Mancini (i)

District 7: Halifax South Downtown

Dominick Desjardins

Waye Mason (i)

Sue Uteck

District 8: Halifax Peninsula North

Irvine Carvery

Martin Farrell

Anthony Kawalski

Patrick Murphy

Chris Poole

Lindell Smith

Brenden Sommerhalder



District 9: Halifax West Armdale

Shawn Cleary

Linda Mosher (i)

Kyle Woodbury

District 10: Halifax–Bedford Basin West

Andrew Curran

Mohammad Ehsan

Russell Walker (i)

District 11: Spryfield–Sambro Loop–Prospect Road

Stephen Adams (i)

Dawn E. Penney

District 12: Timberlea–Beechville–Clayton Park–Wedgewood

John Bignell

Scott Guthrie

Bruce Holland

Bruce E. Smith

Iona Stoddard

Richard Zurawski

District 13: Hammonds Plains–St. Margarets

Pamela Lovelace

Harry Ward

Matt Whitman (i)

District 14: Middle/Upper Sackville–Beaver Bank–Lucasville

Lisa Blackburn

Kevin Copley

Brad Johns (i) [Johns refused refused to speak with The Coast]

District 15: Lower Sackville

Incumbent Steve Craig wins by acclamation.