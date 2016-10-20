Kyle Kinane can’t stop, won’t stop 

Kyle Kinane w/Cheryl Hann, Everardo Ramirez, 7pm w/Travis Lindsay, Struan Sutherland, 10pm Saturday, October 22 Paul O'Regan Hall, Halifax Central Library, 5440 Spring Garden Road $20 adv/$25 door

Kyle Kinane is a comedian/comedian. He's got a big beard, a gravelly voice, an amiable disposition and usually holds a beer while he tells his sharply observational jokes. He tours relentlessly, is the co-host of the podcast The Boogie Monster, has released many albums (the fifth, Loose in Chicago, came out October 15) and has appeared on the TV shows Bob's Burgers and Love and in the movies Funny People and Epic.

"There's no shame in telling anybody you're a comedian anymore," he notes from his Los Angeles home as he waits for eggs to boil. "I started doing stand-up in 1999 and I didn't want to tell anyone. I was trying to be in bands and it wasn't cool to try to entertain people on purpose by making them laugh. Now everyone's a comedian, it's one of their slash resume items: graphic designer/comedian."

Kinane takes his craft seriously, but welcomes the opportunities he's been offered because "comedy's cool now."

"I wanna be a stand-up, that's what I'm focused on. But I'm not some sort of purist," he says. "I'll try it, I could fail. 'Do you want to try acting?' Sure why not? Why would I want to limit my experience?"