Music

October 20, 2016 Music » Feature

Pin It
Email
Favourite
Share

Tools

John River’s got hope 

Mississauga’s very own continues the GTA legacy.

By
click to enlarge johnriver.jpg

John River
w/Keys N Krates, Grandtheft, Okay TK
Friday, October 21, 11pm
The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street
$15

John River was born and raised and still lives in Mississauga, Ontario, a place he speaks of with the love and fervour his GTA neighbour Drake is known for showing Toronto ("If Drizzy is the poppa of Toronto then I'm the baby," River raps on the viral hit "Hope City II"). Born Matthew Johnathan Derrick-Huie, he released his first mixtape, The Calm, at 17 and his second, The Storm, last year. (He's all of 21 now.) He's currently cultivating an early-Weeknd-like mystique, avoiding most press; his Twitter account is locked up with the bio "saved for if John river ever wants it back." See for yourself, then.

more articles in Music »

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Feature

Events
Music
Film Times
Dining
Locations

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 21
October 20, 2016

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2016 Coast Publishing Ltd.