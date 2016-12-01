City Guides

December 01, 2016 City Guides » Food + Drink: Holiday Recipes

Izakaya-Style Chicken Wings 

Whether baked or fried, this crispy, shareable Japanese snack will be your new holiday craving

MEGHAN TANSEY WHITTON
  • MEGHAN TANSEY WHITTON

Ingredients
split chicken wings, 20 pieces
salt
flour (corn starch for gluten-free)
white pepper
sesame seeds
green onion, chopped
Sauce
½ clove garlic
2 tbsp tamari
1 tbsp mirin (rice wine)
1 tbsp sake
2 tsp brown sugar

Method
Salt chicken wings and leave them at room temperature for 15 minutes. Then put wings in a bowl and lightly cover each piece in flour. If using a deep-fryer, cook them at 360°F for 5 to 6 minutes. If using an oven, bake wings at 400°F for 30 to 40 minutes.

Combine the tamari soy sauce, mirin, sake and brown sugar in a pot with crushed fresh garlic and bring it to a boil. Next, put the sauce on low until it has boiled/reduced down to half.

Brush sauce on the chicken wings, then sprinkle roasted sesame seeds, white pepper and mix with chopped green onion.

Enjoy!

Kitsune Food Co
5710 Young Street

