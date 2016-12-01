Izakaya-Style Chicken Wings 

Ingredients split chicken wings, 20 pieces salt flour (corn starch for gluten-free) white pepper sesame seeds green onion, chopped Sauce ½ clove garlic 2 tbsp tamari 1 tbsp mirin (rice wine) 1 tbsp sake 2 tsp brown sugar
Method Salt chicken wings and leave them at room temperature for 15 minutes. Then put wings in a bowl and lightly cover each piece in flour. If using a deep-fryer, cook them at 360°F for 5 to 6 minutes. If using an oven, bake wings at 400°F for 30 to 40 minutes.
Combine the tamari soy sauce, mirin, sake and brown sugar in a pot with crushed fresh garlic and bring it to a boil. Next, put the sauce on low until it has boiled/reduced down to half.
Brush sauce on the chicken wings, then sprinkle roasted sesame seeds, white pepper and mix with chopped green onion.
Enjoy!
Kitsune Food Co 5710 Young Street
