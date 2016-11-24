In fine spirits 

One hundred years ago, Halifax dried up. On June 30, 1916, Prohibition swung into effect on a pendulum of temperance that didn't drag its way back for 13 years. And actually, that pendulum has never swung all the way back: There are still 105 areas subject to dry laws in Nova Scotia. Until the government gets around to peeling off that antiquated red tape, communities like Englishtown and Woods Harbour wear an X on their collective hands, requiring a plebiscite to open a bar or lounge, with over half of them needing a vote to open a liquor store.
After Prohibition ended in 1930, it was only legions, military messes and private clubs that were licensed to sell liquor. In 1948 there was an amendment to liquor law that allowed beer in public taverns—which, like every private bar, only served men—and a combination of beer and wine to be sold in restaurants. The Seahorse was the first of those sudsy taverns, obtaining its license from what was then nothing more than a Tavern Committee. After a push from the tourist industry, in 1961 the Liquor Control Act created the more official Liquor Licensing Board, which sought public consultation and expanded the market to include licenses for clubs, beverage rooms, dining rooms and lounges, bringing Nova Scotia more in line with how licensing worked in Ontario and Quebec. And—hallelujah!—women were finally welcomed to publicly drink in Ladies Beverage Rooms.
With that began an age of drinks and clinks as cocktail culture officially came to Halifax. If you really want to put a pin in it, it was 1963 when beverage rooms and lounges started popping up in earnest. The Flamingo Restaurant and the Fountain Restaurant were trailblazers with their respective Tropical Lounge and El Strato Lounge. And The Chart Room opened in the Nova Scotian Hotel, which is where this story begins.
posted by MELISSA BUOTE, Nov 24/16
From squeezing citrus to serving up a legendary martini, Roy Clorey's been mixing drinks at the Westin for 53 years—so long they named the bar after him.
posted by MELISSA BUOTE, Nov 24/16
A new face behind the bar, Field Guide's Orr is inspired by the culinary side of cocktails.
posted by MELISSA BUOTE, Nov 24/16
It's possible nobody in town knows the bar scene like Cross— 2 Doors Down's main mixologist has over 20 years of experience downtown.
posted by MELISSA BUOTE, Nov 24/16
Let your tastebuds be your guide for your next cocktail night out.
posted by MELISSA BUOTE, Nov 24/16
Nova Scotia's booze scene is spilling over with new and exciting distilleries that punctuate the province (and its cocktails) with traditional and experimental flavours.
posted by MELISSA BUOTE, Nov 24/16
The fifth annual visit from cocktail contest Made With Love serves up some stiff competition