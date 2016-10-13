City Guides

October 13, 2016 City Guides » Career Minded (Sponsor Content)

Pin It
Email
Favourite
Share

Tools

ICT Northumberland College 

RMT

By
click to enlarge melissa-savage-photo.jpg

Melissa Savage

I am a Registered Massage Therapist at Massage Addict (Cole Harbour)

After looking at the various schools in Halifax I chose ICT as it was highly recommended by some previous graduates I know. My experience in the program was very enjoyable. With small class sizes we became close very early on, and developed great relationships with teachers. There was a lot of support from other students and teachers.

The school provided us with various skills and experiences we would need to become a RMT. The hands-on experience I gained through clinic hours helped me develop the skills I needed to work with the public...and prepared me for many real-life situations that I will come across in my job.

We also had the opportunity to take electives, which gave us specialized skills in various areas we chose to focus on: I chose to take pregnancy and sports massage, as they are two areas I enjoy working in.

I was nervous on my first day, being in a new setting and meeting new clients. After making it through my first day, I was comfortable and everything started to come naturally. I also work at a very supportive clinic, which made the transition very easy for me.

To be a RMT you really need to focus on the school aspect, as there are many skills needed. This can be a struggle, but the results are worth it. It's truly rewarding when you see your client's progress...because of your treatment. There are many job opportunities and various settings to work at, so the options are endless. I am glad I got into this career as I actually enjoy going to work every day.

more articles in City Guides »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Career Minded (Sponsor Content)

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Nova Scotia Community College’s articulation agreements create pathway between PSEs   (Career Minded (Sponsor Content))
  2. Ceramics NSCAD University   (Career Minded (Sponsor Content))
  3. Dalhousie University   (Career Minded (Sponsor Content))
  4. The stereotypes and facts about Halifax universities and colleges   (Back To School)
  5. ICT Northumberland College   (Career Minded (Sponsor Content))
  6. Complete guide to New Year's Eve   (Holiday Planner)
  7. Chill out with our Hot Summer Guide   (Hot Summer Guide)
  8. Modern love: the results of our Sex + Dating survey   (Sex + Dating Guide)
  9. Oasis in suburbia   (Homes Halifax)
  10. Map: where to have sex outside in Halifax   (Sex + Dating Guide)

Recent Comments

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 20
October 13, 2016

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2016 Coast Publishing Ltd.