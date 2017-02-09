How Halifax spends its Valentine's Day 

“Making a fancy dinner for my guy with his fave craft beer and some great sex.”
“Marathon sex with any partner and some friends. Orgy.”
“We don't really do anything. It seems artificial.”
“No plans...I am a paramour and he will be with his wife. He will bring me flowers, chocolate, his wanton desires and libidinous loins...We will profusely engage in hours of passionate lovemaking...before or after V-Day.”
“We'll take our kids on a date. My husband and son will get me and my daughter each a flower and card and we'll get dressed up and go to like DQ or something.”
“Watching my sister’s kids with my son. Waiting for my silly gift from my husband and sending him nude photos as per requested.”
“We aren't really into V-Day, but probably make dinner together and hit up
“Jerking off.”
insta---- @furchilll
Showing responsibility as an adult: Priceless
Love this.