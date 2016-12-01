City Guides

December 01, 2016 City Guides » Holiday Planner

Pin It
Email
Favourite
Share

Tools

Hot stuff, coming through 

Warm your frozen fingertips and overwhelm your tastebuds with one of the city’s richest hot chocolates.

By
click to enlarge LENNY MULLINS
  • LENNY MULLINS
click to enlarge LENNY MULLINS
  • LENNY MULLINS

DARK CHILI BELGIAN HOT CHOCOLATE
This waterfront chocolate-maker and cafe swears by its real Belgian hot chocolate, which comes in a slew of flavours—like dark and white chocolate, peanut butter, mint, even strawberry. Whether you’re piling it high with add-ons (whipped cream is free, marshmallow is $1) or drinking it straight-up, a sugar coma is in your future. Choco Cafe, 1360 Lower Water Street, $4.75/$5.50

click to enlarge LENNY MULLINS
  • LENNY MULLINS

HOUSE HOT CHOCOLATE
Thank French-trained chocolatier Julien Rousseau-Dumarcet for this thick and rich, piping hot mug of total decadence. A combo of melted Belgian chocolate, white chocolate and cream, it’s quite literally just pure hot chocolate, no frills necessary. It’s perfect. Rousseau Chocolatier, 1277 Hollis Street, $4/$6

click to enlarge LENNY MULLINS
  • LENNY MULLINS

FROTHY HOT CHOCOLATE
Heat up after a couple of laps around The Oval with Halifax’s cheesecake boss. Not only is this spot slicing up an entire Wish Book’s worth of cake flavours—including hot chocolate—it pours a frothy, milky mug of the hot stuff, too. Sweet Hereafter Cheesecakery, 6148 Quinpool Road, $3 (hot chocolate cheesecake $8)

more articles in City Guides »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Holiday Planner

    Leftover do-overs

    HOLIDAY PLANNER »

    Leftover do-overs

    posted by MICHELLE CAMERON, Dec 1/16

    Empty out that growing collection of Tupperware dregs and get creative. comments      0

    The original tin

    HOLIDAY PLANNER »

    The original tin

    posted by STEPHANIE JOHNS, TARA THORNE AND ALLISON SAUNDERS, Dec 1/16

    Taking a walk down Quality Street to dissect the residents of the holiday season’s most iconic coffee table treat. comments      0

    Wrapper of the year

    HOLIDAY PLANNER »

    Wrapper of the year

    posted by ALLISON SAUNDERS, Dec 1/16

    Sometimes what’s on the outside counts, too. Luckily, these local makers and retailers are cut out for the job of perfecting your presents. comments      0

    Stocking market

    HOLIDAY PLANNER »

    Stocking market

    posted by ALLISON SAUNDERS, Dec 1/16

    Give the gift of handmade by stuffing your stockings with some of these local luxuries. comments      0

  • More »

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Complete guide to New Year's Eve   (Holiday Planner)
  2. Birds… illustrated by Mike Holmes   (Back To School)
  3. Meat pie memories   (Holiday Planner)
  4. Bold innovations in student debt   (Back To School)
  5. Chill out with our Hot Summer Guide   (Hot Summer Guide)
  6. Message in a bottle: 5 wine picks from local experts   (Fall Wine Guide)
  7. 10 places to get fit in Halifax   (Well Being Guide)
  8. Learning love and trust with an adopted dog   (Pets)
  9. Present sense: local gift ideas   (Holiday Planner)
  10. Impounded dogs are at the mercy of slow-moving courts   (How to fix the city)

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 27
December 1, 2016

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2016 Coast Publishing Ltd.