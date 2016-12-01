Hot stuff, coming through 

click to enlarge LENNY MULLINS

DARK CHILI BELGIAN HOT CHOCOLATE This waterfront chocolate-maker and cafe swears by its real Belgian hot chocolate, which comes in a slew of flavours—like dark and white chocolate, peanut butter, mint, even strawberry. Whether you’re piling it high with add-ons (whipped cream is free, marshmallow is $1) or drinking it straight-up, a sugar coma is in your future. Choco Cafe, 1360 Lower Water Street, $4.75/$5.50

HOUSE HOT CHOCOLATE Thank French-trained chocolatier Julien Rousseau-Dumarcet for this thick and rich, piping hot mug of total decadence. A combo of melted Belgian chocolate, white chocolate and cream, it’s quite literally just pure hot chocolate, no frills necessary. It’s perfect. Rousseau Chocolatier, 1277 Hollis Street, $4/$6

FROTHY HOT CHOCOLATE Heat up after a couple of laps around The Oval with Halifax’s cheesecake boss. Not only is this spot slicing up an entire Wish Book’s worth of cake flavours—including hot chocolate—it pours a frothy, milky mug of the hot stuff, too. Sweet Hereafter Cheesecakery, 6148 Quinpool Road, $3 (hot chocolate cheesecake $8)