Hot stuff, coming through 

DARK CHILI BELGIAN HOT CHOCOLATE This waterfront chocolate-maker and cafe swears by its real Belgian hot chocolate, which comes in a slew of flavours—like dark and white chocolate, peanut butter, mint, even strawberry. Whether you’re piling it high with add-ons (whipped cream is free, marshmallow is $1) or drinking it straight-up, a sugar coma is in your future. Choco Cafe, 1360 Lower Water Street, $4.75/$5.50
HOUSE HOT CHOCOLATE Thank French-trained chocolatier Julien Rousseau-Dumarcet for this thick and rich, piping hot mug of total decadence. A combo of melted Belgian chocolate, white chocolate and cream, it’s quite literally just pure hot chocolate, no frills necessary. It’s perfect. Rousseau Chocolatier, 1277 Hollis Street, $4/$6
FROTHY HOT CHOCOLATE Heat up after a couple of laps around The Oval with Halifax’s cheesecake boss. Not only is this spot slicing up an entire Wish Book’s worth of cake flavours—including hot chocolate—it pours a frothy, milky mug of the hot stuff, too. Sweet Hereafter Cheesecakery, 6148 Quinpool Road, $3 (hot chocolate cheesecake $8)
posted by MICHELLE CAMERON, Dec 1/16
Empty out that growing collection of Tupperware dregs and get creative. comments 0
posted by STEPHANIE JOHNS, TARA THORNE AND ALLISON SAUNDERS, Dec 1/16
Taking a walk down Quality Street to dissect the residents of the holiday season’s most iconic coffee table treat. comments 0
posted by ALLISON SAUNDERS, Dec 1/16
Sometimes what’s on the outside counts, too. Luckily, these local makers and retailers are cut out for the job of perfecting your presents. comments 0
posted by ALLISON SAUNDERS, Dec 1/16
Give the gift of handmade by stuffing your stockings with some of these local luxuries. comments 0