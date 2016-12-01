Hot Rum Holiday Cider 

Ingredients 1 oz JD Shore spiced rum 6 oz hot apple cider cinnamon stick sugar
Method Rim your glass or mug with sugar and top with rum and hot cider. Add a cinnamon stick, or sprinkle of cinnamon or nutmeg, for garnish.
Party tip: For larger parties or family gatherings, mix one bottle of JD Shore and a gallon apple cider (and cinnamon sticks) in a crockpot.
Halifax Distilling Co. 1668 Lower Water Street
