December 01, 2016

Hot Rum Holiday Cider 

A smooth and spicy winter nightcap sure to cure the winter blues and inspire impromptu carolling.

click to enlarge MEGHAN TANSEY WHITTON
  • MEGHAN TANSEY WHITTON

Ingredients
1 oz JD Shore spiced rum
6 oz hot apple cider
cinnamon stick
sugar

Method
Rim your glass or mug with sugar and top with rum and hot cider. Add a cinnamon stick, or sprinkle of cinnamon or nutmeg, for garnish.

Party tip: For larger parties or family gatherings, mix one bottle of JD Shore and a gallon apple cider (and cinnamon sticks) in a crockpot.

Halifax Distilling Co.
1668 Lower Water Street

