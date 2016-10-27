Honey & Jupiter is poignant and unsettling 

click to enlarge Zach Faye

Honey & Jupiter opens on 16-year-old Jupiter (Lesley Smith) listening to pop music and reading on her bed. This seems a usual enough scene, until we meet Honey (Ailsa Galbreath), the embodiment of Jupiter’s eating disorder. Honey is the devil on Jupiter’s shoulder; she is the deeply internalized voice that puts immense pressure on young women to always be more of one thing and less of another. This is a workshop performance presented as part of DaPoPo Theatre’s month-long Live-In festival, and many elements of the script and staging are in obvious flux, but it is a treat to see a play at this stage in its development, particularly one with such promise. Halifax playwright (and Coast writer) Meghan Hubley has created a poignant script that portrays the disordered mind of a young woman. Honey & Jupiter is unsettling, funny, and ultimately, as is the hope with the best art, useful.

Honey & Jupiter Written by Meghan Hubley Directed by Keelin Jack Starring Lesley Smith, Ailsa Galbreath, and Karen Bassett