Hanukkah Doughnuts 

Ingredients 2 packages instant yeast ¼ cup warm water 3 ¾ cups all purpose flour ½ cup sugar ¼ cup butter, at room temperature ½ tsp salt 3 egg yolks 1 cup buttermilk 1 tsp vanilla bean paste/extract ½ cup-ish raspberry jam or whatever you want to fill with sugar for dusting

Method In a small bowl, sprinkle yeast into warm water and set aside for 3 minutes.

In a stand mixer, with the paddle add the flour, sugar, butter and salt. Mix on medium until the butter is evenly mixed in.

In a separate bowl whisk the yolks, buttermilk and vanilla pour into the bowl with the dry ingredients then add in the yeast/water mixture. Turn the mixer on low and mix until just combined.

Exchange the paddle for the dough hook, mix on medium high and mix for 5-ish minutes until the dough is shiny and elastic.

Place the dough in an oiled bowl, cover loosely with plastic wrap and allow to rise for 30 minutes. Not double the size, just until it gets a bit puffy and a little volume.

On a lightly floured workspace turn out the dough and roll it out to release some of the air. Let rest for 10 minutes. Roll out to about a quarter-pinch and use a circular cutter to get as many doughnuts as you possibly can. Place them on a cookie tray lined with parchment.

Cover and let rise until doubled in size. Fill a piping bag fitting with a plain tip with raspberry jam pudding, curd, whatever your filling is. Set aside.

Fill a large shallow bowl with sugar and set aside.

Rev up your deep fryer. We use vegetable shortening but you can use any oil you like. Get that baby up to 350.

Gently place a few doughnuts into the oil. Allow doughnuts to cook for around 1 to 2 minutes per side until golden. Lift the doughnuts out of the oil and transfer them to the sugar bowl for dusting. Gently lift from the sugar bowl onto a tray with paper towel. Repeat.

When your doughnuts are cool enough to handle, pierce one end with the pastry tip and fill with jam.