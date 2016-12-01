City Guides

December 01, 2016 City Guides » Food + Drink: Holiday Recipes

Pin It
Email
Favourite
Share

Tools

Hanukkah Doughnuts 

Fill these perfect, pillowy doughnuts with jam, pudding, curd or whatever turns your crank.

click to enlarge MEGHAN TANSEY WHITTON
  • MEGHAN TANSEY WHITTON

Ingredients
2 packages instant yeast
¼ cup warm water
3 ¾ cups all purpose flour
½ cup sugar
¼ cup butter, at room temperature
½ tsp salt
3 egg yolks
1 cup buttermilk
1 tsp vanilla bean paste/extract
½ cup-ish raspberry jam or whatever you want to fill with
sugar for dusting

Method
In a small bowl, sprinkle yeast into warm water and set aside for 3 minutes.

In a stand mixer, with the paddle add the flour, sugar, butter and salt. Mix on medium until the butter is evenly mixed in.

In a separate bowl whisk the yolks, buttermilk and vanilla pour into the bowl with the dry ingredients then add in the yeast/water mixture. Turn the mixer on low and mix until just combined.

Exchange the paddle for the dough hook, mix on medium high and mix for 5-ish minutes until the dough is shiny and elastic.

Place the dough in an oiled bowl, cover loosely with plastic wrap and allow to rise for 30 minutes. Not double the size, just until it gets a bit puffy and a little volume.

On a lightly floured workspace turn out the dough and roll it out to release some of the air. Let rest for 10 minutes. Roll out to about a quarter-pinch and use a circular cutter to get as many doughnuts as you possibly can. Place them on a cookie tray lined with parchment.

Cover and let rise until doubled in size. Fill a piping bag fitting with a plain tip with raspberry jam pudding, curd, whatever your filling is. Set aside.

Fill a large shallow bowl with sugar and set aside.

Rev up your deep fryer. We use vegetable shortening but you can use any oil you like. Get that baby up to 350.

Gently place a few doughnuts into the oil. Allow doughnuts to cook for around 1 to 2 minutes per side until golden. Lift the doughnuts out of the oil and transfer them to the sugar bowl for dusting. Gently lift from the sugar bowl onto a tray with paper towel. Repeat.

When your doughnuts are cool enough to handle, pierce one end with the pastry tip and fill with jam.

more articles in City Guides »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Food + Drink: Holiday Recipes

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Complete guide to New Year's Eve   (Holiday Planner)
  2. Birds… illustrated by Mike Holmes   (Back To School)
  3. Chill out with our Hot Summer Guide   (Hot Summer Guide)
  4. Bold innovations in student debt   (Back To School)
  5. Meat pie memories   (Holiday Planner)
  6. 10 places to get fit in Halifax   (Well Being Guide)
  7. Learning love and trust with an adopted dog   (Pets)
  8. Message in a bottle: 5 wine picks from local experts   (Fall Wine Guide)
  9. Present sense: local gift ideas   (Holiday Planner)
  10. Impounded dogs are at the mercy of slow-moving courts   (How to fix the city)

Recent Comments

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 27
December 1, 2016

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2016 Coast Publishing Ltd.