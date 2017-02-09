Halifax's weirdest sex dreams 

You all have terribly dirty minds and we love you for it. Here's what readers of our Sex+Dating survey told us were their weirdest sex dreams. No judgement here. OK—maybe a little judgement, but we still love you.
“Having sex with a European Fabio-type in the cottage while my husband and children were on the beach.”
“I was at a crowded party making out with James Franco and he was really into me playing with his ass, which was cool—just weird considering the surroundings.”
“Had a dream I was banging a guy and he wanted me to scream his parents’ names…super weird.”
“Sex was used as currency. So you basically had to have sex with everyone if you wanted anything.”
“I dreamt that I was having sex with my female roommate. She was going wild and was acting like it was the best sex ever, while I was bored.”
“Eating out my best friend. She told me I sucked.”
“I had a dick and couldn't jerk off.”
“One time, I dreamed I exposed myself and masturbated in front of an unattractive coworker and I still kind of find it weird when I see them.”
“I'm definitely not writing that here. Oh, wait! Another option was sex with John Goodman...I was really young when I had that.
“Starting out as normal humans then turning into hentai
“The guy I was into came into the room with another girl and went to the bed making out and he turned to look at me like he didn't care I was there.”
“Hank Azaria performing cunnilingus on me (he was great)!”
“I turned into a woman and fucked myself.”
“Spilling the contents of my very full purse and then Tetrising them back in perfect order. When I slotted the last thing into my purse—into a space that was the perfect size and shape for it, creating a seamless top layer of items—I had an orgasm so intense that my gasps woke me up.”
“I was laying on a water bed (weird, right?) with red satin sheets and a woman dressed in black was performing oral on me. I'm a straight female and this was in my teens. Considered it very shocking at the time.”
“I'm not sure, but I must have
“I was giving Justin Trudeau a blowjob in his kitchen while he was wearing a suit and Sophie was watching/critiquing.”
