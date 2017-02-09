City Guides

February 09, 2017

Halifax's sexual soundtrack 

All the tracks you put on when it's going down.

click to enlarge VIA ISTOCK
  • via iStock

This year's Sex+Dating survey respondents had a variety of musical tastes (to say the least) to get down and dirty to, but some of you don't enjoy rocking out during the deed at all.

“I don't listen to music when I have sex,” writes one reader. “You miss the signs and sounds your partner makes. That's the best part!”

“Who cares? Focus on the pussy,” says another. Atmosphere aside, there are also practical reasons not to turn up the volume, like “listening for kids.”

Then there are those memorable, inadvertent soundtracks—like morning sex with “CBC Information Morning playing softly in the background. Not purposeful, it just keeps happening?”

“When my boyfriend and I started dating, he was living with one of his friends,” one reader writes to us. “Once, while his roommate was in the neighbouring room, my boyfriend put on a Beastie Boys song to mask the sound of us having sex. Needless to say, I can't listen to it without slightly being turned on.”

It had to have been “Body Movin,” right?

Still, if you're going to cook up a playlist for that special someone on that special night, we've distilled Halifax's top artists from this year's survey and embedded them below. If that doesn't work for you, we also hear “Channel 709 (Chill lounge) on Bell Cable” has some “very funky/sexy porn-type muzak.”

———

#7 Arctic Monkeys click to tweet



#6 Childish Gambino click to tweet


#5 Drake click to tweet


#4 The XX click to tweet



#3 Led Zeppelin click to tweet


#2 Sade click to tweet



#1 The Weeknd click to tweet


