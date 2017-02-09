Halifax's sexual soundtrack 

This year's Sex+Dating survey respondents had a variety of musical tastes (to say the least) to get down and
“I don't listen to music when I have sex,” writes one reader. “You miss the signs and sounds your partner makes. That's the best part!”
“Who cares? Focus on the pussy,” says another. Atmosphere aside, there are also practical reasons not to turn up the volume, like “listening
Then there are those memorable, inadvertent soundtracks—like morning sex with “CBC Information Morning playing softly in the background. Not purposeful, it just keeps happening?”
“When my boyfriend and I started dating, he was living with one of his friends,” one reader writes to us. “Once, while his roommate was in the neighbouring room, my boyfriend put on a Beastie Boys song to mask the sound of us having sex. Needless to say, I can't listen to it without slightly being turned on.”
It had to have been “Body Movin,” right?
Still, if you're going to cook up a playlist for that special someone on that special night, we've distilled Halifax's top artists from this year's survey and embedded them below. If that doesn't work for you, we also hear “Channel 709 (Chill lounge) on Bell Cable” has some “very funky/sexy porn-type muzak.”
SEX + DATING GUIDE »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, Feb 9/17
The greatest gift is love, but we like material goods too. comments 0
SEX + DATING GUIDE »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, Feb 9/17
Some of these could be straight out of a romantic comedy. comments 0
SEX + DATING GUIDE »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, Feb 9/17
Some things are best left to the imagination. comments 0
SEX + DATING GUIDE »
posted by REBECCA DINGWELL, Feb 9/17
Halifax tells us all about why we are never, ever, ever getting back together. comments 0
SEX + DATING GUIDE »
posted by TEAM COAST, Feb 9/17
If you haven't made reservations yet, you're probably fucked. comments 0
SEX + DATING GUIDE »
posted by TEAM COAST, Feb 9/17
Deep thoughts from our Sex + Dating survey. comments 0
insta---- @furchilll
Showing responsibility as an adult: Priceless
Love this.