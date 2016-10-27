Music

Halifax Pop Explosion 2016 is on 

Started in 1993, today our beloved HPX packs it in city-wide—over 150 bands, musicians, comedians and speakers, in over 15 venues. Put aside thoughts of struggling venues, band breakups and Netflix ruining your nightlife—this weekend we celebrate what’s good in local and not-so-local music. Whether your hands are permanently stained with bar stamps or if you haven’t been to a live show in a decade, Pop Explosion will provide.

