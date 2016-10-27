Halifax Pop Explosion 2016 is on 

Started in 1993, today our beloved HPX packs it in city-wide—over 150 bands, musicians, comedians and speakers, in over 15 venues. Put aside thoughts of struggling venues, band breakups and Netflix ruining your nightlife—this weekend we celebrate what’s good in local and not-so-local music. Whether your hands are permanently stained with bar stamps or if you haven’t been to a live show in a decade, Pop Explosion will provide.
Oct 20/16
Best friends make the best music comments 0
posted by LAURA KENINS, Oct 20/16
Over 30 years strong, the pride of Jonquière shows no signs of slowing down. comments 0
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Oct 20/16
Lightheartedly rebellious Vancouver punks come to the best coast. comments 0
posted by LAURA KENINS, Oct 20/16
The first artist signed to Missy Elliott’s label in 1997, Wray’s strength continues. comments 0
posted by TARA THORNE, Oct 20/16
Mississauga’s very own continues the GTA legacy. comments 0
posted by LAURA KENINS, Oct 20/16
Cosmic country connects the good times with the bad. comments 0