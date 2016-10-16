Halifax election results: district by district 

While everyone else was busy enjoying Nocturne, we lucky political nerds at The Coast were watching the election results ever-so-slowly roll in.
To no great surprise, Mike Savage won another term as mayor by defeating challenger Lil MacPherson. The Wooden Monkey owner did manage a respectable third of the votes, though.
In HRM's four open races, former councillor Steve Streatch won another shot at City Hall, with 38 percent of the vote in Waverley–Fall River–Musquodoboit Valley; urban planner Sam Austin walked away with 30 percent of the vote in the race to replace Gloria McCluskey in Dartmouth Centre; Lindell Smith won by a landslide in Peninsula North; and meteorologist Richard Zurawski came away with a win in Timberlea–Beechville–Clayton Park–Wedgewood.
The biggest surprises came from a handful of photo-finishes amongst the incumbent races. Russell Walker barely eeked out a win against challenger Andrew Curran (winning by just 15 votes in a contest that will likely go to a recount). Shawn Cleary defeated Linda Mosher in a race that was neck-and-neck all night, while Lisa Blackburn picked up a win against Brad Johns by fewer than 100 votes.
The unofficial election results are below. All except finalized numbers for districts 2, 8, 11 and the mayoral race. Some of those polling stations are still being counted by HRM, and can be found here. The numbers also don’t include spoiled ballots, and so even the final results below will still fluctuate mildly as the counts are gone over again and the official results are sent out on Tuesday. We’ll include those totals and update all the figures below as needed, but this offers a somewhat reliable sense of how things broke down.
Mayor
291,427 total eligible voters
Mike Savage: 61,390
Lil MacPherson: 28,282
With 483 of 499 tables reported.
District 1: Waverley–Fall River–Musquodoboit Valley
15,846 total eligible voters
Colin Castle: 395 (6.7%)
Cathy Deagle-Gammon: 1,790 (30.3%)
Trevor Lawson: 1,064 (18.0%)
Alison McNair: 160 (2.7%)
Steve Sinnott: 263 (4.4%)
Steve Streatch: 2,245 (37.9%)
Total votes cast: 5,917
Voter turnout: 37.3 percent
District 2: Preston–Chezzetcook–Eastern Shore
19,624 total eligible voters
Shelley Fashan: 1,051
David Hendsbee: 3,042
Sydnee L. McKay: 233
Gail McQuarrie: 1,897
With 31 of 34 tables reported.
District 3: Dartmouth South–Eastern Passage
21,152 total eligible voters
Incumbent Bill Karsten wins by acclamation.
District 4: Cole Harbour–Westphal
18,931 total eligible voters
Incumbent Lorelei Nicoll wins by acclamation.
District 5: Dartmouth Centre
20,280 total eligible voters
Sam Austin: 2,371 (30.6%)
Adam Bowes: 43 (0.6%)
Gabriel Enxuga: 335 (4.3%)
Ned Milburn: 507 (6.5%)
Tim Rissesco: 1,672 (21.6%)
Derek Vallis: 1,068 (13.8%)
Kate Watson: 1,583 (20.4%)
Warren Wesson: 173 (2.2%)
Total votes cast: 7,752
Voter turnout: 38.2 percent
District 6: Harbourview–Burnside–Dartmouth East
18,715 total eligible voters
Carlos Beals: 1,989 (35.8%)
Tony Mancini: 3,565 (64%)
Total votes cast: 5,554
Voter turnout: 29.7 percent
District 7: Halifax South Downtown
15,745 total eligible voters
Dominick Desjardins: 259 (5.4%)
Waye Mason: 2,962 (61.6%)
Sue Uteck: 1,590 (33.0%)
Total votes cast: 4,811
Voter turnout: 30.6 percent
District 8: Halifax Peninsula North
18,682 total eligible voters
Irvine Carvery: 435
Martin Farrell: 82
Anthony Kawalski: 101
Patrick Murphy: 1,115
Chris Poole: 715
Lindell Smith: 3,418
Brenden Sommerhalder: 761
With 34 of 35 tables reported.
District 9: Halifax West Armdale
20,149 total eligible voters
Shawn Cleary: 3,741 (49.36%)
Linda Mosher: 3,634 (47.95%)
Kyle Woodbury: 203 (2.67%)
Total votes cast: 7,578
Voter turnout: 37.6 percent
District 10: Halifax–Bedford Basin West
16,841 total eligible voters
Andrew Curran: 1,992 (42.2%)
Mohammad Ehsan: 717 (15.2%)
Russell Walker: 2,007 (42.6%)
Total votes cast: 4,716
Voter turnout: 28 percent
District 11: Spryfield–Sambro Loop–Prospect Road
18,137 total eligible voters
Stephen Adams: 3,343
Dawn E. Penney: 1,177
With 27 of 32 tables reported.
District 12: Timberlea–Beechville–Clayton Park–Wedgewood
18,142 total eligible voters
John Bignell: 669 (11.8%)
Scott Guthrie: 1,241 (21.9%)
Bruce Holland: 916 (16.2%)
Bruce E. Smith: 533 (9.4%)
Iona Stoddard: 704 (12.4%)
Richard Zurawski: 1,606 (28.3%)
Total votes cast: 5,669
Voter turnout: 31.2 percent
District 13: Hammonds Plains–St. Margarets
18,139 total eligible voters
Pamela Lovelace: 2,531 (34.5%)
Harry Ward: 770 (10.5%)
Matt Whitman: 4,030 (55.0%)
Total votes cast: 7,331
Voter turnout: 40.4 percent
District 14: Middle/Upper Sackville–Beaver Bank–Lucasville
16,298 total eligible voters
Lisa Blackburn: 2,062 (42.8%)
Kevin Copley: 741 (15.4%)
Brad Johns: 2,015 (41.8%)
Total votes cast: 4,818
Voter turnout: 29.6 percent
District 15: Lower Sackville
16,086 total eligible voters
Incumbent Steve Craig wins by acclamation.
District 16: Bedford–Wentworth
18,408 total eligible voters
Incumbent Tim Outhit wins by acclamation.
with files from Ashley Corbett, Moira Donovan, Alexander Quon and Adina Bresge.
