Halifax election results: district by district 

While everyone else was busy enjoying Nocturne, we lucky political nerds at The Coast were watching the election results ever-so-slowly roll in.

To no great surprise, Mike Savage won another term as mayor by defeating challenger Lil MacPherson. The Wooden Monkey owner did manage a respectable third of the votes, though.

In HRM's four open races, former councillor Steve Streatch won another shot at City Hall, with 38 percent of the vote in Waverley–Fall River–Musquodoboit Valley; urban planner Sam Austin walked away with 30 percent of the vote in the race to replace Gloria McCluskey in Dartmouth Centre; Lindell Smith won by a landslide in Peninsula North; and meteorologist Richard Zurawski came away with a win in Timberlea–Beechville–Clayton Park–Wedgewood.

The biggest surprises came from a handful of photo-finishes amongst the incumbent races. Russell Walker barely eeked out a win against challenger Andrew Curran (winning by just 15 votes in a contest that will likely go to a recount). Shawn Cleary defeated Linda Mosher in a race that was neck-and-neck all night, while Lisa Blackburn picked up a win against Brad Johns by fewer than 100 votes.

The unofficial election results are below. All except finalized numbers for districts 2, 8, 11 and the mayoral race. Some of those polling stations are still being counted by HRM, and can be found here. The numbers also don’t include spoiled ballots, and so even the final results below will still fluctuate mildly as the counts are gone over again and the official results are sent out on Tuesday. We’ll include those totals and update all the figures below as needed, but this offers a somewhat reliable sense of how things broke down.

———

Mayor

291,427 total eligible voters

Mike Savage: 61,390

Lil MacPherson: 28,282

With 483 of 499 tables reported.

———

District 1: Waverley–Fall River–Musquodoboit Valley

15,846 total eligible voters

Colin Castle: 395 (6.7%)

Cathy Deagle-Gammon: 1,790 (30.3%)

Trevor Lawson: 1,064 (18.0%)

Alison McNair: 160 (2.7%)

Steve Sinnott: 263 (4.4%)

Steve Streatch: 2,245 (37.9%)

Total votes cast: 5,917

Voter turnout: 37.3 percent

———

District 2: Preston–Chezzetcook–Eastern Shore

19,624 total eligible voters

Shelley Fashan: 1,051

David Hendsbee: 3,042

Sydnee L. McKay: 233

Gail McQuarrie: 1,897

With 31 of 34 tables reported.

———

District 3: Dartmouth South–Eastern Passage

21,152 total eligible voters

Incumbent Bill Karsten wins by acclamation.

———

District 4: Cole Harbour–Westphal

18,931 total eligible voters

Incumbent Lorelei Nicoll wins by acclamation.

———

District 5: Dartmouth Centre

20,280 total eligible voters

Sam Austin: 2,371 (30.6%)

Adam Bowes: 43 (0.6%)

Gabriel Enxuga: 335 (4.3%)

Ned Milburn: 507 (6.5%)

Tim Rissesco: 1,672 (21.6%)

Derek Vallis: 1,068 (13.8%)

Kate Watson: 1,583 (20.4%)

Warren Wesson: 173 (2.2%)

Total votes cast: 7,752

Voter turnout: 38.2 percent

———

District 6: Harbourview–Burnside–Dartmouth East

18,715 total eligible voters

Carlos Beals: 1,989 (35.8%)

Tony Mancini: 3,565 (64%)

Total votes cast: 5,554

Voter turnout: 29.7 percent

———

District 7: Halifax South Downtown

15,745 total eligible voters

Dominick Desjardins: 259 (5.4%)

Waye Mason: 2,962 (61.6%)

Sue Uteck: 1,590 (33.0%)

Total votes cast: 4,811

Voter turnout: 30.6 percent

———

District 8: Halifax Peninsula North

18,682 total eligible voters

Irvine Carvery: 435

Martin Farrell: 82

Anthony Kawalski: 101

Patrick Murphy: 1,115

Chris Poole: 715

Lindell Smith: 3,418

Brenden Sommerhalder: 761

With 34 of 35 tables reported.

———

District 9: Halifax West Armdale

20,149 total eligible voters

Shawn Cleary: 3,741 (49.36%)

Linda Mosher: 3,634 (47.95%)

Kyle Woodbury: 203 (2.67%)

Total votes cast: 7,578

Voter turnout: 37.6 percent

———

District 10: Halifax–Bedford Basin West

16,841 total eligible voters

Andrew Curran: 1,992 (42.2%)

Mohammad Ehsan: 717 (15.2%)

Russell Walker: 2,007 (42.6%)

Total votes cast: 4,716

Voter turnout: 28 percent

———

District 11: Spryfield–Sambro Loop–Prospect Road

18,137 total eligible voters

Stephen Adams: 3,343

Dawn E. Penney: 1,177

With 27 of 32 tables reported.

———

District 12: Timberlea–Beechville–Clayton Park–Wedgewood

18,142 total eligible voters

John Bignell: 669 (11.8%)

Scott Guthrie: 1,241 (21.9%)

Bruce Holland: 916 (16.2%)

Bruce E. Smith: 533 (9.4%)

Iona Stoddard: 704 (12.4%)

Richard Zurawski: 1,606 (28.3%)

Total votes cast: 5,669

Voter turnout: 31.2 percent

———

District 13: Hammonds Plains–St. Margarets

18,139 total eligible voters

Pamela Lovelace: 2,531 (34.5%)

Harry Ward: 770 (10.5%)

Matt Whitman: 4,030 (55.0%)

Total votes cast: 7,331

Voter turnout: 40.4 percent

———

District 14: Middle/Upper Sackville–Beaver Bank–Lucasville

16,298 total eligible voters

Lisa Blackburn: 2,062 (42.8%)

Kevin Copley: 741 (15.4%)

Brad Johns: 2,015 (41.8%)

Total votes cast: 4,818

Voter turnout: 29.6 percent

———

District 15: Lower Sackville

16,086 total eligible voters

Incumbent Steve Craig wins by acclamation.

———

District 16: Bedford–Wentworth

18,408 total eligible voters

Incumbent Tim Outhit wins by acclamation.

with files from Ashley Corbett, Moira Donovan, Alexander Quon and Adina Bresge.