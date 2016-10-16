News + Opinion

October 16, 2016 News + Opinion » City

Pin It
Email
Favourite
Share

Tools

Halifax election results: district by district 

Six new faces elected to city hall after a night of close finishes and surprising upsets.

By
click to enlarge Empty chairs at empty tables... - THE COAST
  • Empty chairs at empty tables...
  • THE COAST

While everyone else was busy enjoying Nocturne, we lucky political nerds at The Coast were watching the election results ever-so-slowly roll in.

 To no great surprise, Mike Savage won another term as mayor by defeating challenger Lil MacPherson. The Wooden Monkey owner did manage a respectable third of the votes, though.

In HRM's four open races, former councillor Steve Streatch won another shot at City Hall, with 38 percent of the vote in Waverley–Fall River–Musquodoboit Valley; urban planner Sam Austin walked away with 30 percent of the vote in the race to replace Gloria McCluskey in Dartmouth Centre; Lindell Smith won by a landslide in Peninsula North; and meteorologist Richard Zurawski came away with a win in Timberlea–Beechville–Clayton Park–Wedgewood.

The biggest surprises came from a handful of photo-finishes amongst the incumbent races. Russell Walker barely eeked out a win against challenger Andrew Curran (winning by just 15 votes in a contest that will likely go to a recount). Shawn Cleary defeated Linda Mosher in a race that was neck-and-neck all night, while Lisa Blackburn picked up a win against Brad Johns by fewer than 100 votes.

 The unofficial election results are below. All except finalized numbers for districts 2, 8, 11 and the mayoral race. Some of those polling stations are still being counted by HRM, and can be found here. The numbers also don’t include spoiled ballots, and so even the final results below will still fluctuate mildly as the counts are gone over again and the official results are sent out on Tuesday. We’ll include those totals and update all the figures below as needed, but this offers a somewhat reliable sense of how things broke down. 

———

Mayor
291,427 total eligible voters

Mike Savage: 61,390
 Lil MacPherson: 28,282

With 483 of 499 tables reported. 

———

District 1: Waverley–Fall River–Musquodoboit Valley
15,846 total eligible voters

Colin Castle: 395 (6.7%)
 Cathy Deagle-Gammon: 1,790 (30.3%)
Trevor Lawson: 1,064 (18.0%)
Alison McNair: 160 (2.7%)
Steve Sinnott: 263 (4.4%)
Steve Streatch: 2,245 (37.9%)

  Total votes cast: 5,917
 Voter turnout: 37.3 percent

———

District 2: Preston–Chezzetcook–Eastern Shore
19,624 total eligible voters

Shelley Fashan: 1,051
David Hendsbee: 3,042
 Sydnee L. McKay: 233
 Gail McQuarrie: 1,897

With 31 of 34 tables reported.

———

District 3: Dartmouth South–Eastern Passage
21,152 total eligible voters
Incumbent Bill Karsten wins by acclamation.  

———

District 4: Cole Harbour–Westphal
18,931 total eligible voters
Incumbent Lorelei Nicoll wins by acclamation.  

———

District 5: Dartmouth Centre
20,280 total eligible voters

Sam Austin: 2,371 (30.6%)
 Adam Bowes: 43 (0.6%)
 Gabriel Enxuga: 335 (4.3%)
 Ned Milburn: 507 (6.5%)
 Tim Rissesco: 1,672 (21.6%)
 Derek Vallis: 1,068 (13.8%)
 Kate Watson: 1,583 (20.4%)
 Warren Wesson: 173 (2.2%)

  Total votes cast: 7,752
 Voter turnout: 38.2 percent  

———

District 6: Harbourview–Burnside–Dartmouth East
18,715 total eligible voters

Carlos Beals: 1,989 (35.8%)
Tony Mancini: 3,565 (64%)

  Total votes cast: 5,554
 Voter turnout: 29.7 percent

———

District 7: Halifax South Downtown
15,745 total eligible voters

Dominick Desjardins: 259 (5.4%)
Waye Mason: 2,962 (61.6%)
 Sue Uteck: 1,590 (33.0%)

  Total votes cast: 4,811
 Voter turnout: 30.6 percent  

———

District 8: Halifax Peninsula North
18,682 total eligible voters

Irvine Carvery: 435
 Martin Farrell: 82
 Anthony Kawalski: 101
 Patrick Murphy: 1,115
 Chris Poole: 715
Lindell Smith: 3,418
 Brenden Sommerhalder: 761

  With 34 of 35 tables reported.  

———

District 9: Halifax West Armdale
20,149 total eligible voters

Shawn Cleary: 3,741 (49.36%)
 Linda Mosher: 3,634 (47.95%)
 Kyle Woodbury: 203 (2.67%)

  Total votes cast: 7,578
 Voter turnout: 37.6 percent

———

District 10: Halifax–Bedford Basin West
16,841 total eligible voters

Andrew Curran: 1,992 (42.2%)
 Mohammad Ehsan: 717 (15.2%)
Russell Walker: 2,007 (42.6%)

  Total votes cast: 4,716
 Voter turnout: 28 percent  

———

District 11: Spryfield–Sambro Loop–Prospect Road
18,137 total eligible voters

Stephen Adams: 3,343
 Dawn E. Penney: 1,177

  With 27 of 32 tables reported.  

———

District 12: Timberlea–Beechville–Clayton Park–Wedgewood
18,142 total eligible voters

John Bignell: 669 (11.8%)
Scott Guthrie: 1,241 (21.9%)
 Bruce Holland: 916 (16.2%)
 Bruce E. Smith: 533 (9.4%)
 Iona Stoddard: 704 (12.4%)
Richard Zurawski: 1,606 (28.3%)

  Total votes cast: 5,669
 Voter turnout: 31.2 percent  

———

District 13: Hammonds Plains–St. Margarets
18,139 total eligible voters

Pamela Lovelace: 2,531 (34.5%)
 Harry Ward: 770 (10.5%)
Matt Whitman: 4,030 (55.0%)

  Total votes cast: 7,331
 Voter turnout: 40.4 percent  

———

District 14: Middle/Upper Sackville–Beaver Bank–Lucasville
16,298 total eligible voters

Lisa Blackburn: 2,062 (42.8%)
Kevin Copley: 741 (15.4%)
 Brad Johns: 2,015 (41.8%)

  Total votes cast: 4,818
 Voter turnout: 29.6 percent

———

District 15: Lower Sackville
16,086 total eligible voters
Incumbent Steve Craig wins by acclamation.

———

District 16: Bedford–Wentworth
18,408 total eligible voters
Incumbent Tim Outhit wins by acclamation.

with files from Ashley Corbett, Moira Donovan, Alexander Quon and Adina Bresge.

more articles in News + Opinion »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in City

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Lindell Smith makes history in Halifax Peninsula North   (Reality Bites)
  2. Sam Austin takes Dartmouth Centre   (Reality Bites)
  3. Election results by district   (City)
  4. These first-time voters are excited for HRM’s election (even if no one else is)   (City)
  5. Waye Mason reclaims seat for Halifax South Downtown   (Reality Bites)
  6. Halifax Pride remains inclusive   (Voice of the City)
  7. Brad Johns once again HRM's most absent city councillor   (City)
  8. Halifax Pride stands at a crossroads   (Voice of the City)
  9. Lindell Smith wants his community to be heard   (City)
  10. Lisa Blackburn joins a growing list of HRM council candidates   (Reality Bites)

Recent Comments

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 20
October 13, 2016

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2016 Coast Publishing Ltd.