Gothic Voices of the City 

Every year the Varma Prize recognizes Dalhousie University English students who compose original works of gothic fiction or poetry. Funds for the prize are donated by Bill Blakeney in memory of Dr. Devendra Varma, former professor emeritus of Dalhousie and former honourary vice-president of the Vampire Research Society. Submitted for the approval of The Midnight Society, here are 2015’s winning entries.

Self-Absorbed

by Jenny Urich

Under the waning super moon, she made a wish at midnight,

“Let me be with my sister soon,” she asked the ruby moonlight...



When morning came, of course, her twin was still on exchange in Dublin, and wouldn’t be home until December (though she did send a text describing how the lunar eclipse looked from across the Atlantic). The wish wasn’t given much thought to begin with, and as the day stretched forward, it faded from her memory the way a dream does if never written down.

She attended her evening lecture as usual, in the old stone building veined with ivy. Her attention wavered between the professor and an uneasy rhythm in her heart. Steadily, unsteadily, the palpitations swelled until she thought she could see movements under her sweater, like small fingers rapping against her collarbone and sternum. Lifting a cautious hand up to her chest to stop the muscle spasms, she felt a weak force grasp onto her index finger—something feeble and malformed. When she jerked her hand away, faint indentations formed along her finger, and a moist, foamy warmth spotted through the fabric of her top. Clutching her backpack to her chest, knuckles and face equally pale, she hastily excused herself from the class. She rushed into a dark and empty washroom, and lifted her shirt—



There was no day so opportune for Mom to let them see,The two lives growing in the womb had at one time been three...

The Creature Gives Some Retrospective Relationship Advice

by Jacqui Deighton

You see, I take the parts that I remember and stitch them back together

to make a creature that will do what I say

or love me back.



—Richard Siken, “Litany In Which Certain Things Are Crossed Out”

Mary, listen.Forget your father’s knee,forget the words of your mother, forgetpolitics and economy andthe simple binding ties of family. Forgetloyalty, and the blinding painof your daughter’s tiny body, silentand still in her swaddling cloths.Forget your flame of a husband,his heart on the funeral pyre,so sea-swollen the fire couldn’t eat it up.I learned early how beautifulthings can burn. You saw to itI should. Sometimes,children are born already dead.Wandering this barrennesssince first you pieced me back together,stitching up muscle and memory,tissue and trauma, I have tried to learnthe human trick of dying.All I have discoverednecessary I pass to you now:Let go.

Lillian, Lilith, Lily

by Taylor Lemaire

She must not cut

towards

herself,

the pious palm that

Mary stands beneath

in throes, must go

unbled. The blade

pares the skin away

from the pome,

perhaps,

just

once,

towards

herself.

She must leave

the yellow paper be,

no matter the sin

it commits. Its sick,

uncertain curves.

How it must feel to

plunge off

at outrageous angles.

She must rid the attic

inside

herself,

of red shoes, gorgons,

unshorn hair—relics

of the angelic inverse.

Fill in the loathsome

dark with lilies,

milk, old

Patmore’s passive

iambs. Bright rot

to waste

inside

herself.

She must not hold

Zofloya to the

light. Her lids

pinched, rounding his

body to the nearest

red. Never close

enough to know

his hot breath smells

of emeralds,

of cloves.

She must not chase

after

herself,

the gentle glow of

an empurpled cheek

fast devoured

in violets. The certain

little bunch sits

unstirred in linens,

untouched,

as she continues

to tidy up

after

herself.

She must speak

soft as the moth’s wing.

We get no Christ,

no poet from her—

a voice ground up

in sobs. Sob still,

else bare her

whetted edge.

She must put him

before

herself,

the Romney, the

Rochester, regardless.

Bone of his bone,

the skinless apple

of his milky eye,

she peels away,

but never

towards

herself.