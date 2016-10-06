Gobblefest: 11 Thanksgiving dinners to try 

click to enlarge

Cousin's Restaurant Every dinner at Cousin's feels like a family dinner, and Thanksgiving takes it to a new level. The Kanellakos family serves up a tasty turkey dinner with all the fixings, served with a soup appetizer and either pumpkin pie or rice pudding for dessert. 3545 Robie Street, $14.95

The Esquire Restaurant You don't get much more classic than The Esquire and its roasted turkey breast. Get it with a classic mash or really give thanks and get fries. The plate is rounded out with some veggies, dressing, gravy and cranberry sauce. 772 Bedford Highway, $13.50, $13 on Saturdays

Palladium Family Restaurant Sunday and Monday, this family favourite serves the holiday meal in two forms: Entree-only (turkey, mashed or sweet potato, stuffing and cranberry) or as a three-course meal, with apple cider and soup, plus pumpkin pie and coffee or tea. 942 Cole Harbour Road, $15/$24

elements on hollis Forget firing up your own oven on Monday and head to Elements for their lavish dinner with roasted pumpkin soup, bacon-wrapped turkey (or honey-glazed ham), roasted sweet potatoes and a tasty pudding for dessert. 1181 Hollis Street, $45

Kemptster's Cookhouse & Eatery Kemptster's specializes in generous serving sizes and a daily special two-fer—two dinners for $20. In time to celebrate Thanksgiving, this week's Sunday night two-fer is tender roast turkey loaded up with all the good stuff. 3644 Kempt Road, $20, $10 for a single meal

Chef's Menu Chef's Menu is piling plates with slow roasted turkey, piles of mashed and sweet potatoes, steamed veggies, rich gravy and cranberry sauce on Sunday and Monday. Pumpkin gingerbread for dessert! 518 Sackville Drive, $19

Spencer House Seniors Centre This non-profit community centre's annual meal takes place Friday, October 7 from 11:30am-2pm. You're looking at turkey, mashed potatoes, turnip, peas, carrots, an autumn harvest soup, homemade rolls and chocolate pumpkin roll cake for dessert. 5596 Morris Street, $13, advance ticket required

The Canteen Get your Ross Geller on and celebrate Thanksgiving with a sandwich that will definitely be the best thing going on in your life that day; a combination of free-range turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, havarti cheese and greens on one of The Canteen's fluffy herb buns. 66 Ochterloney Street, $11

Portland Street Creperie A lighter take on the heaviest holiday meal, with a savoury crepe that features Oulton's free-range turkey, gravy, dressing and cranberry sauce and a sweet holiday crepe filled with pumpkin-spiced cheesecake, crushed pecans and maple syrup. 55 Portland Street, $9 and $8

Xtreme Pizza The king of the alternative pizzas, Xtreme has been 'You're Welcoming' for years of 'Thanks' with a signature pizza covered with gravy, chicken, stuffing and onions, further topped with melted mozzarella and cheddar and accented with cranberry sauce for dipping. 5970 Spring Garden Road, $13.35 (nine-inch) or $18 (12-inch)

Darrell's Restaurant Thanksgiving Friday heralds the return of Darrell's holiday pita and poutine. They roast turkeys at Darrell's every day, and they are the source of the savoury gravy on their cranberry-tinged poutine. The wrap is basically a Thanksgiving meal in every bite. 5576 Fenwick Street, $12.40 (pita) and $8.99 (poutine)