Get tangled up in Brideau's work.

Theo J Parker Houghtaling

Je vous emmène Opening Feb 10, 5:30pm. To Feb 21 NSCAD Port Loggia Gallery, 1107 Marginal Road

"I am incredibly drawn to the way materials look," says Montréal-born artist Geneviève Brideau, "also the way they function, how they facilitate the creation of spaces or certain activities such as sliding down smooth surfaces or jumping on bouncy objects."

From drawing dirt-bike courses, skate parks and swimming pools as a child, to finding an affinity with ceramics, Brideau has consistently seen art as a way to manifest their thoughts and fears into reality. Due to graduate from NSCAD this April, Brideau is currently learning Japanese whilst preparing for their final show. "In the gallery, and in the studio, I'm always seeking to experience something I've never done before," they say. Despite feeling a strong affinity to sculpture, Brideau's work shifts and sways through forms, displaying a wide repertoire of techniques and mediums; ceramics, wood, textiles and PVC pipes are utilized to make stuffed shapes, inflatables and explorations into performance art.

For their forthcoming graduation show, titled Je vous emmène, translated as "I am taking you" or "I am bringing you," Brideau is drawing on childhood memories to present three components; a sculpture, an installation and a performance. The focus is on creating an interactive adventure for viewers aiming to engage as many senses as possible.

"The soft sculpture will be made from old clothes that are woven together into a rope and suspended," Brideau says, adding "the installation uses the exact same swimming pool I had when I was 10." See genevievebrideau.weebly.com for more. a