Freeman's Fairview 

Follow Us
Enter your Address and City or Postal Code
The third location of the popular late night eatery and neighbourhood hang, known for pizza, wings and burgers, also found on Quinpool and downtown on Grafton.
Showing
1-6
of 6
Add a review
Burgers, Neighbourhood Joint, Featured Happy Hour
Designers, stores and fashion, all locally-sourced.
The official handbook to student life in Halifax.
Features from The Coast
Halifax's sex secrets revealed
Search 100s of Halifax restaurants, bars and cafes
The Coast's Well Being Guide
All the beer, all over town
Interior design and home accessories in Halifax.
The couple's guide to everything.
© 2016
Coast Publishing Ltd.