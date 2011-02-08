Food + Drink

Tools

Map

Friends

Become a Friend

Featured Happy Hour
Freeman's Fairview 

Bayers Lake/Fairview/Clayton Park 3671 Dutch Village Road, Halifax, NS www.freemanspizza.ca/#!
902-445-5256, (Delivery Hotline 902-455-7000)

 (based on 4 user reviews)
Price: $$ ($11-$20)
Dining Features: , , ,
Tags: , ,
Features:

The third location of the popular late night eatery and neighbourhood hang, known for pizza, wings and burgers, also found on Quinpool and downtown on Grafton.

Related Stories

  • Clayton Park restos buzz

    Canton Garden, Mrs C's Healthy Food and a new location of Freeman’s
    • by Carsten Knox
    • Feb 8, 2011

Reviews/comments (6)
4.0 out of 5

Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a review

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-6 of 6

Add a review


Roll over stars and click to rate.

, ,

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 24
November 10, 2016

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2016 Coast Publishing Ltd.