Fisherman’s Dubh 

Ingredients 1½ oz Nova Scotia Spirit Co. Fisherman’s Helper white rum ½ oz Chambord 1 oz fresh Lime ½ oz simple syrup ½ oz black currant
Method Shake on ice, strain, garnish with a lime twist.
Durty Nelly’s 1660 Argyle Street
