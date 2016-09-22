FALL WINE GUIDE »
posted by ASHLEY CORBETT, Sep 22/16
NSCC’s Kingstec campus invests in the next generation of Nova Scotia wine makers. comments 2
posted by MELISSA BUOTE, Sep 22/16
The province’s largest indie grape grower, Warner Vineyards, is growing the industry, one vine at a time. comments 6
posted by MELISSA BUOTE, Sep 22/16
With the help of Dalhousie’s Sean Myles, Warner Vineyards has become a breeding ground for new, innovative grapes varietals. comments 0
posted by ALLISON SAUNDERS, Sep 22/16
The bar scene’s trustworthy wine experts weigh in on what you should be drinking right now. comments 0
posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Sep 22/16
Moria Peters and Craig Pinhey team up to write an ode to the region’s winemaking industry. comments 0
Wine making and college students…"wine not" indeed…
Ha, wine snobs. It's wine. Enjoy it, screwcap or not. Unless we're talking Cold Duck…
I prefer semi-sweet-semi-dry…but that may be because I have a cleft palate…