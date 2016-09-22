FALL WINE GUIDE »

City Guides
NSCC raises a class

posted by ASHLEY CORBETT, Sep 22/16

NSCC’s Kingstec campus invests in the next generation of Nova Scotia wine makers. comments      2

Warner Vineyards—Nova Scotia's grape god

posted by MELISSA BUOTE, Sep 22/16

The province’s largest indie grape grower, Warner Vineyards, is growing the industry, one vine at a time. comments      6

Viticulture shock

posted by MELISSA BUOTE, Sep 22/16

With the help of Dalhousie’s Sean Myles, Warner Vineyards has become a breeding ground for new, innovative grapes varietals. comments      0

Message in a bottle: 5 wine picks from local experts

posted by ALLISON SAUNDERS, Sep 22/16

The bar scene’s trustworthy wine experts weigh in on what you should be drinking right now. comments      0

<i>The Wine Lover's Guide to Atlantic Canada</i> reads between the vines

posted by MORGAN MULLIN, Sep 22/16

Moria Peters and Craig Pinhey team up to write an ode to the region’s winemaking industry. comments      0

