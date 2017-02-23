Faculty of Science, Saint Mary's University 

click to enlarge

Abisola Adeniran

I'm a software developer for IBM.

After finishing my undergrad, I had been working as an information technologist specialist for a USAID project in Nigeria for a few years. I was doing IT, but wasn't doing any programming, which is something I've wanted to do for a very long time. There was a point where I decided that I wanted to do something more.

That's why I started looking for programs that could embody both data analytics and programming. I looked at a lot of programs at many universities, but nothing seemed to be what I was looking for. That was, until I saw SMU's Master of Science in Computing and Data Analytics program. I read the curriculum and I knew it was exactly what I was looking for.

My experience was awesome! The ability to program and have an aspect of data analytics is already an amazing deal on its own, but what I got out of the course even exceeded my expectations. The course reflects that the world we live in is all about data. The professors delivered every single thing planned out for the program.

Now I work as a software developer for IBM as well as doing data analytics. It's brilliant to be working in a field that impacts almost everything we do. To be part of that and to be able to solve problems and give solutions is very exciting for me. I'm exactly where I want to be and it's great.