City Guides

February 23, 2017 City Guides » Career Minded (Sponsor Content)

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Faculty of Graduate Studies, Dalhousie University 

By
click to enlarge kyung_shin_dalhousie_graduate_studies_.jpg

Kyung Shin
Being a researcher is like an addiction to find out what questions to ask next.

When I graduated high school I decided that when I started university, I didn't want to move far away from home. I wanted to focus on my academics and go to a highly regarded research school with plenty of opportunities. For me, Dalhousie was the obvious choice.

I was drawn to biochemistry and microbiology because I really wanted to know more about what happens inside our bodies. There are so many things happening on a scale that we can't easily observe. I had so many questions that I wanted to ask, and that curiosity is what led me into my PhD studies.

I was very fortunate to be able to work in labs during my summers in undergrad. I loved the independence my supervisors gave me to explore and learn new things on my own terms. I knew that as soon as I finished my undergraduate degree, I wanted to do graduate studies. In my PhD, the ability to create my own experiments and interact with other people working in the same field inspires me. It's like an addiction. It's what keeps me up at night and what gets me up in the morning. It gets me out the door so that I can understand more and find out what questions I need to ask next.

I know research is the place for me, and that's why I intend to become a professor once I'm finished my PhD studies. My experience at Dalhousie has been great, and I know being at Dal has allowed me to grow in ways I might not have anywhere else.

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Tags:

Latest in Career Minded (Sponsor Content)

more articles in City Guides »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Events
Music
Film Times
Dining
Locations

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Counselling Skills Program, Success College   (Career Minded (Sponsor Content))
  2. MBA, Rowe School of Business, Dalhousie University   (Career Minded (Sponsor Content))
  3. Traditional Osteopathy, Collège d'Études Ostéopathiques, Halifax Campus   (Career Minded (Sponsor Content))
  4. Veterinary Assistant Program, Maritime Business College   (Career Minded (Sponsor Content))
  5. French as a Second Language, Universite Sainte-Anne (Halifax)   (Career Minded (Sponsor Content))
  6. Sobey School of Business, Saint Mary's University   (Career Minded (Sponsor Content))
  7. Department of Communication Studies, Mount Saint Vincent University   (Career Minded (Sponsor Content))
  8. Nova Scotia French Language Assistant Program, Building French skills with the Department of Education   (Career Minded (Sponsor Content))
  9. Why taking Governmental Administration at Universite Sainte-Anne was the right choice for me   (Career Minded (Sponsor Content))
  10. Faculty of Science, Saint Mary's University   (Career Minded (Sponsor Content))

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 39
February 23, 2017

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2017 Coast Publishing Ltd.