Extra Mega Bog 

click to enlarge

Mega Bog w/Nap Eyes, Freelove Fenner Wednesday, October 19 at 10:30pm The Seahorse Tavern, 2037 Gottingen Street $25

Mega Bog w/Old and Weird, The Painters, Soft Spot Thursday, October 20 at 6pm Art Bar + Projects, 1873 Granville Street $10

Mega Bog is always in a state of fluidity, the only constant being found in Erin Birgy. She’s always surrounded by new musicians and different musical ideas, as if a moment of stasis would destroy the band.

“It makes it so we’re not playing the same set over and over,” says Birgy. “It keeps it fresh, people stay interested.”

Since releasing the debut album Gone Banana in 2014, Birgy has flipped coasts, moving from Seattle to New York. When she plays Halifax Pop Explosion, she’ll be fresh off a two month residency at the Outlier Inn in a tiny house located on a farm in rural New York. In early October, she recorded with friends from Seattle, New York and Los Angeles, creating an album that’ll be out next year. The latest formation of Mega Bog features a classically trained pianist and jazz musician, a flautist keen on painting experimental sound collages and an engineer who “encourages me to let anything go weird.”

Lately she's been inspired by American poet Alice Notley “She doesn’t care what people are thinking and I feel like I need that kind of energy to keep making the music I’m making,” says Birgy.