City Guides

February 23, 2017 City Guides » Career Minded (Sponsor Content)

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Extended Studies, NSCAD University 

By
click to enlarge julian_covey_nscad_ceramics.jpg
Julian Covey
Running camps and classes is both "nerve-wacking and amazing."

What inspired you to go to NSCAD for your degree?

I was doing a foundation art and design program in Ontario and one of my mentors was a NSCAD alumni. He'd always talk about it, and because of his encouragement I applied. The thought that drew me here was becoming a designer. I love the satisfaction of having an idea and bringing it into reality, so it was a no-brainer for me to move across the country for NSCAD.

How did you settle into one program?

I got into ceramics on a whim. I came here thinking about design and working three-dimensionally. I took a seminar pottery class, because I'd seen it on TV as a kid. From the first time I touched the pottery wheel, I knew I had to stay there and that I was a ceramics student.

How has that experience changed as you've continued your education?

It's evolved tremendously. I had to take different disciplines of ceramics. I ended up taking a class on molding and slip casting, which is working with liquid clay and plaster molds. That's where I am now. I think it resonates with me because it's still in the neighbourhood of design.

What other projects do you work on outside of class?

I started working with the Extended Studies program, running summer camps. I did three camps for different age groups and also started assisting adult courses. When the instructor wasn't able to teach the class, the director of Extended Studies offered me the job, which was both nerve-wracking and amazing. I am now running another camp for March Break and have been working with Extended Studies on an art education with Phoenix Youth. I am also teaching ceramics courses at the Nova Scotia Centre for Craft and Design.

What do you see yourself doing in the future?

One thing that I've learned here is that if there isn't a job that exists, you might be able to generate your own. If I don't end up working somewhere I have a few business ideas for the kind of things I could offer the community.

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Tags:

Latest in Career Minded (Sponsor Content)

more articles in City Guides »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Events
Music
Film Times
Dining
Locations

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Counselling Skills Program, Success College   (Career Minded (Sponsor Content))
  2. Faculty of Science, Saint Mary's University   (Career Minded (Sponsor Content))
  3. MBA, Rowe School of Business, Dalhousie University   (Career Minded (Sponsor Content))
  4. Modern love: the results of our Sex + Dating survey   (Sex + Dating Guide)
  5. Where to live in Halifax   (Back To School)
  6. The real masters of sex at Nova Scotia's only sex research lab   (Sex + Dating Guide)
  7. Inside the lines: Halifax designers to watch   (Spring Fashion)
  8. Critics' picks: music   (Critics' Picks of the Year)
  9. How to meet someone new today in Halifax   (Hot Summer Guide)
  10. Spring fashion 2014   (Spring Fashion)

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 39
February 23, 2017

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2017 Coast Publishing Ltd.