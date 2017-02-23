Extended Studies, NSCAD University 

click to enlarge

Julian CoveyRunning camps and classes is both "nerve-wacking and amazing."

What inspired you to go to NSCAD for your degree?

I was doing a foundation art and design program in Ontario and one of my mentors was a NSCAD alumni. He'd always talk about it, and because of his encouragement I applied. The thought that drew me here was becoming a designer. I love the satisfaction of having an idea and bringing it into reality, so it was a no-brainer for me to move across the country for NSCAD.

How did you settle into one program?

I got into ceramics on a whim. I came here thinking about design and working three-dimensionally. I took a seminar pottery class, because I'd seen it on TV as a kid. From the first time I touched the pottery wheel, I knew I had to stay there and that I was a ceramics student.

How has that experience changed as you've continued your education?

It's evolved tremendously. I had to take different disciplines of ceramics. I ended up taking a class on molding and slip casting, which is working with liquid clay and plaster molds. That's where I am now. I think it resonates with me because it's still in the neighbourhood of design.

What other projects do you work on outside of class?

I started working with the Extended Studies program, running summer camps. I did three camps for different age groups and also started assisting adult courses. When the instructor wasn't able to teach the class, the director of Extended Studies offered me the job, which was both nerve-wracking and amazing. I am now running another camp for March Break and have been working with Extended Studies on an art education with Phoenix Youth. I am also teaching ceramics courses at the Nova Scotia Centre for Craft and Design.

What do you see yourself doing in the future?

One thing that I've learned here is that if there isn't a job that exists, you might be able to generate your own. If I don't end up working somewhere I have a few business ideas for the kind of things I could offer the community.