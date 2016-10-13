City Guides

October 13, 2016 City Guides

Eastern College 

Supply Chain and Logistics

click to enlarge ashley-miller-photo.jpg

Ashley Miller

CDI Dispatch Supervisor at Canada Drayage Inc.

5 Reasons Why I Love My Career

1 Change and personal growth

I needed a lifestyle change. I went from a job where I worked hard—for very little—every day, to a career that I felt would set a better example for my young kids, and better my own life right now. I wanted to be valued for my hard work, my opinions and to make a real difference that I could be proud of.

2 Experience

Eastern College mentally prepared me to re-enter into the business world with little knowledge of this field. I was offered the Supply Chain and Logistics course due to some of my previous experience. It was a brand new course they insisted would be a great career for anyone joining. They also had a flexible schedule which allowed me to work and take care of my children during my education, which was a major positive.

3 Challenges

I am challenged every day: Trying new things, seeing what works and what does not. Eastern College taught us what to expect in the field: From top to bottom, we learned office procedures, company operation, customs, procurement, shipping and more. But naturally I'm continually learning, and when I make a mistake, I take those opportunities and turn them into future improvements.

4 Atmosphere

I work with an amazing team of people, who all value hard work and have the passion to make this organization a success. We are all friends here, and we understand the value of working together to get things done as best as we can. Working at CDI has also given me the opportunity to connect with many great people, and connect with various levels of a variety of organizations.

5 Freedom

I am able to make decisions on my own and I have the full support of my team to make them work. This allows me to think outside the norm and to make better decisions. I feel valued and that makes me want to do the best I can. Ultimately I am driven by a passion to succeed, and this career gives me the freedom to make it my own.

