February 23, 2017 City Guides » Career Minded (Sponsor Content)

Department of Communication Studies, Mount Saint Vincent University 

click to enlarge julie_image.jpg

Julie Hatfield
"I've developed a big passion for MSVU."

I was an athlete in high school, and that was my primary focus for going into university. I spent my first year at Cape Breton University on an athletics scholarship for volleyball. I enjoyed it there, but my priorities shifted and I realized that I wanted to focus more academically.

The Communication program at Mount Saint Vincent focuses more on the theoretical than what a Public Relations degree offers. It's less practical but more flexible, and focuses on critical thinking. That flexibility stood out to me and allowed me room to choose courses I wanted to explore. In addition to my communications courses I've taken philosophy, business and psychology. I believe that university is something that you really need to enjoy for yourself.

I've become very active in life on campus. I played on the MSVU volleyball team, which was like a full-time job. In my second year, I started working for the International Education Centre part-time, and now I work for the Mount's public affairs office, where I write pieces for the school and do some social media work. I've developed a big passion for MSVU—and I'm running for student union president so that I can be even more involved.

My amazing experience here has led me to want to stay in academia. One day I'd love to work as a professor. I love being in a school and will always be passionate about learning. I'm now on a path that I feel very sure of.

