Daniel Caesar’s smooth moves 

Daniel Caesar w/BadBadNotGood, Lady Wray, Reeny Smith Halifax Forum Multi-purpose Centre 2901 Windsor Street Thursday, October 20, 8pm $40
Daniel Caesar w/ Loveland The Carleton Music Bar & Grill 1685 Argyle Street Thursday, October 20, 11:30pm $15
It's fitting Daniel Caesar plays two shows in one night at Halifax Pop Explosion. The Toronto R&B and soul artist has a magnetic voice that draws in the listener, whether he's crooning about death and taxes, peeling through the autotune layers for a vulnerable cover of Kanye West's "Streetlights" on the track "Streetcar" or tapping into a vein of Frank Ocean's Channel Orange on the track "Paradise." He has the Toronto sound locked down, collaborating with BadBadNotGood on "Paradise" and bringing in Matthew Burnett and Jordan Evans as producers—the team behind Drake's "Pound Cake." Caesar's music gently navigates losing his faith but not abandoning everything altogether. Whether on the mainstage of the Multi-purpose Centre or in the intimate setting of the Carleton, Caesar demands attention.
