Dalhousie University 

Jason Parise

I'm a Development Manager at SWEB Development Inc.

At SWEB, I serve as the Development Manager on a number of solar and wind energy projects throughout eastern Canada. My position with SWEB is very diverse, in that I am involved in stakeholder engagement, site suitability and design, project interconnection studies, environmental assessment management and business development.

With a background in mathematics and Geographic Information Systems, I saw an opportunity to leverage my skill sets through enrolling in a professional Master's program; namely, the Master of Resource and Environmental Management (MREM) program in the Faculty of Management at Dalhousie. The MREM program presented an attractive range of course work, in conjunction with an opportunity to gain experience through an internship term after the first eight months.

Throughout the program, I was able to build strong relationships with colleagues and professors and develop a firm understanding of renewable energy policy and technology. The program involved a number of group projects, which illustrated the value of strong leadership and organization in a team setting, as well as the importance of producing high quality deliverables. Of equal importance was the program's focus on developing technical writing skills and allowing students to tailor their course work in a way that met their research interests.

I continue to reach out to my advisors from the MREM program to inform them of employment opportunities and interesting information about the renewable energy industry. The relationships I developed with colleagues and professors has continued to bring value to both my personal and professional life.