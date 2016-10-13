City Guides

October 13, 2016 City Guides » Career Minded (Sponsor Content)

Pin It
Email
Favourite
Share

Tools

Dalhousie University 

Master of Business Administration

By
click to enlarge john-gleeson.jpg

John Gleeson

I'm a VP OF Customer Success at Affinio

I've been a serial entrepreneur my entire life. I wanted to frame to my business experience in a more formal capacity. Taking my MBA at Dal made sense, as there was a hands-on component, and when I finished, it put a stamp on the fact that I have entrepreneurial experience, but there's also the technical qualifications that the MBA provided.

I thrived off the teamwork that's built into the program—there's a lot of group projects, and getting to know people while getting to learn diverse thinking and ideas was a big plus. Also, the program focuses a lot on personal development; not only expanding your IQ and becoming smarter in a technical sense, but also developing more around your emotional intelligence. At the time, you don't necessarily think it's that important, but as I go deeper into my career, I'm realizing that a strong EQ is incredibly important.

Two of Affinio's co-founders, Tim Burke and Ardi Iranmanesh, were mentors/teachers for Starting Lean, which was an optional program. I hit it off with them, and learned a lot, and when it was time to graduate that relationship was there and they welcomed me to join their company.

It's another reason I chose an MBA at Dal: I love the Atlantic Canada business community. It's very open-door, and you're able to meet a lot of people who are doing great things, very quickly. Unlike a bigger metropolis, where that degree of separation is a lot bigger, in Atlantic Canada, and Halifax, it's much easier to connect with top-notch people, and that's what led me to land a job with Affinio.

more articles in City Guides »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Career Minded (Sponsor Content)

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Nova Scotia Community College’s articulation agreements create pathway between PSEs   (Career Minded (Sponsor Content))
  2. The stereotypes and facts about Halifax universities and colleges   (Back To School)
  3. Ceramics NSCAD University   (Career Minded (Sponsor Content))
  4. Chill out with our Hot Summer Guide   (Hot Summer Guide)
  5. Complete guide to New Year's Eve   (Holiday Planner)
  6. Modern love: the results of our Sex + Dating survey   (Sex + Dating Guide)
  7. Oasis in suburbia   (Homes Halifax)
  8. Map: where to have sex outside in Halifax   (Sex + Dating Guide)
  9. Listen to your he(ART)   (Back To School)
  10. Tap into 2015's Beer Guide   (Beer Guide)

Recent Comments

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 20
October 13, 2016

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2016 Coast Publishing Ltd.