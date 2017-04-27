click to enlarge Lenny Mullins

Crab cakes

Hooked Halifax 5783 Charles Street

Dave Adler is passionate about bringing good, smart, considerate seafood to the kitchens and plates of Haligonians. A longtime advocate for community supported seafood and Slow Fish Canada, he opened a Halifax branch of Canadian seafood shop Hooked in a wee north end location in 2016. Since then Hooked has been reeling in customers with fresh catches, fun workshops (like sushi making and fish cutting), accoutrements related to beings of the sea and recipes. This being one of them. So picture this: the season’s first gathering on your back deck, all your friends are there and you whip out a cookie sheet of perfectly crisp, browned-but-not-burnt crab cakes. Someone says they taste like a sunny day at the beach. Mic drop. Mission accomplished.

Ingredients 1 cup picked crab meat 1 cup sourdough bread, cut into small cubes 3 tbsp mayonnaise 1 tsp Dijon mustard Juice of 1 lime 1 tsp ginger, finely grated (or ¼ tsp dry) 1 clove garlic, minced 1 green onion, finely chopped 1 tsp Zatarains Blackened Seasoning salt and pepper to taste

Method In a medium-sized bowl, mix together mayonnaise, lime juice, garlic, ginger, dijon, green onion and bread and Zatarains.

Stir together until the bread has begun to absorb some of the mixture. Stir in the crab and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Form 4 cakes and fry in a pan with butter over medium heat until golden and warmed through