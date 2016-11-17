Chris Locke’s dad brain 

click to enlarge Andrew Strapp

Chris Locke w/host Dan Hendricken, Cheryl Hann, Matt Wright, Heidi Brander Thursday, November 17, 8pm w/host Adam Christie, Cheryl Hann, Bob Kerr, Struan Sutherland Friday, November 18, 8pm The Company House, 2202 Gottingen Street

Chris Locke learned he was afraid of bears the hard way. The comedian was on a hike in Northern Ontario with his wife when he saw signs warning about their presence.

"I'm hiking with a giant rock in my hand, and I'm half enjoying the hike, half-always looking for a bear," he remembers with a laugh. "On the last hike, there's a part of me that's hoping one jumps out and starts ripping me to shreds so I can be like 'FINALLY a reason for this anxiety!'"

It's these sort of stories, "observational humour that goes into absurd territory," that form the backbone of Locke's comedic style, and that audiences can expect when he brings the laughs from his home base in Toronto to The Company House November 17 and 18.

Along for the ride is an assortment of new, wacky tales (like that day in the woods) in support of his new comedy album, Demons Are Eating My Head, which snagged number one on the iTunes Canada comedy charts during its October release.

"A lot of the stories are about being a new dad, because demons eating your brain is what that feels like," Locke says of the album.

And for Locke, joking about demons (be they in the woods or in your mind) is the ultimate way to slay them: The bear story "is also a great analogy for everyday life and dealing with anxiety. We always feel like there's a big monster coming to kill us but there never really is," he says.

That's a way better strategy than a big rock.