Ceramics NSCAD University 

Toronto resident Trevor Novak transferred from Sheridan College to NSCAD University last year. He's since fallen in love with the east coast and the artistic community at NSCAD and couldn't be happier with his choice.

1 With a focus on ceramics, he's interested in the human body and animal forms and how the two can come together in the figurative work he's doing.

2 He says NSCAD's strengths include the richness of programs, the expertise of the professors, the critical engagement and diverse viewpoints of other students and the freedom NSCAD offers students to explore and experiment.

3 Part of the Craft Division at NSCAD, the Ceramics Department offers three broad streams of study: Installation and sculpture, tableware and architectural applications.