Arts + Culture
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

April 27, 2017 Arts + Culture » Comedy

Carol Zoccoli's got skills 

By
click to enlarge pablo.png


Catch Carol Zoccoli at the Halifax ComedyFest Friday, April 28 at Not Made for TV at Yuk Yuk’s Comedy Club, Westin Nova Scotia Hotel with Travis Lindsay and Ryan Belleville doors at 6:30pm, show at 7pm, $20 and Saturday, April 29 at Pub Comedy at The Lower Deck, with Mike Delamont, Kyle Brownrigg, Eman El-husseini, Derek Seguin and Darryl Orr, doors at 2:15pm, show at 3pm, $20 [UPDATE: Saturday show is sold out!]




Related Events

  • Not Made For TV

    Not Made For TV @ Yuk Yuk's

    • Fri., April 28, 7 & 9 p.m. $20
  • Pub Comedy

    Pub Comedy @ Lower Deck, Halifax

    • Sat., April 29, 1 & 3 p.m. $20

Related Locations

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Latest in Comedy

more articles in Arts + Culture »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Events
Music
Film Times
Dining
Locations

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Review: Selina Latour's Justine With Art   (Visual Art)
  2. Chantel me about it   (Comedy)
  3. 2017 East Coast Literary Award nominations revealed   (Literary)
  4. Comedy of sharers   (Comedy)
  5. James Kirkpatrick's point of sail   (Visual Art)
  6. Steampunked   (Culture)
  7. Carol Zoccoli's got skills   (Comedy)
  8. Maudie: wrongly located, but beautifully shot   (Film + TV)
  9. Viewing Vorarlberg   (Art Attack)
  10. Coming in for a Landry   (Comedy)

Art Attack

More »

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 48
April 27, 2017

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2017 Coast Publishing Ltd.