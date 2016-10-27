Career Minded October 2016 

City Guides

Career Minded is a publication for people thinking about going to school—or back to school—in Maritime Canada. Produced in partnership with local schools, Career Minded focuses on the realities of the job market, talking with graduates to find out what kinds of jobs the education options lead to. It's a great tool to help you pick a school.

stephanie-dort.jpg
Canadian College of Massage and Hydrotherapy
Stephanie Dort found her perfect fit when she became a registered massage therapist.
nscc-darcy-comeau.jpg
Opening doors with Nova Scotia Community College’s articulation agreements
Darcy Comeau used her NSCC education to get a head-start on a university degree, and ended up at the top of her class.
nscad.jpg
NSCAD University
Trevor Novak transferred here from Toronto and fell for NSCAD's artistic community.
abbie-salyzyn.jpg
Saint Mary's University Bachelor of Science
Getting her education in physics at a small school was a big help for Abbie Salyzyn.
sgreencorn.jpg
da Vinci College
Inspired by Star Wars and Jurassic Park as a kid, Skylar Greencorn learned the 3D animation skills needed for movies and video games.
elie-khoury.jpg
Blue Ocean is a great place for a first job
Elie Khoury received training, mentorship and lots of opportunities for advancement.
ashley-miller.jpg
Eastern College
After studying Supply Chain and Logistics, Ashley Miller shares the top 5 reasons why she loves her career.
cathy-petrie.jpg
Saint Mary's University
For Cathy Petrie, getting Cambridge CELTA Certification was "the ultimate professional development experience!"
jason-parise.jpg
Dalhousie University
Jason Parise got into the renewable energy field with his Master of Resource and Environmental Management.
katherine-chiasson.jpg
Université Sainte-Anne
In USA's immersive environment, Katherine Chiasson perfected her Francophone language skills on the way to getting a teaching degree.
brenna-doucette.jpg
University of Prince Edward Island
Where the close-knit community and manageable size helped Brenna Doucette make strong bonds with her classmates.
peter-burbridge.jpg
Futurepreneur
Providing advice and other business supports to help entrepreneurs like Peter Burbridge.
kelsey_macneil.jpg
International Development Studies at Saint Mary's University
Kelsey MacNeil put her classroom education to work helping children in developing countries.
ns-appreticeship.jpg
Nova Scotia Apprenticeship Agency's Serve it Up! program
Amanda Jamieson used this innovative partnership to launch her career in cooking.
waye-mason.jpg
Saint Mary’s University Sobey School of Business
Halifax city councillor Waye Mason has 5 tips for making it as a part-time MBA student.
melissa-savage.jpg
ICT Northumberland College
Melissa Savage received the hands-on experience she needed to become a Registered Massage Therapist.
may-vanderzwaag.jpg
Nova Scotia College of Early Childhood Education
May VanderZwaag gives 4 reasons why being an early childhood educator is the career for her.
john-gleeson.jpg
Dalhousie University Master of Business Administration
Entrepreneur John Gleeson improved on his business-world experience with the recognized qualifications of an MBA.

