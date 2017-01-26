Can't-miss moments at African Heritage Month 

click to enlarge Queen Latifah plays blues icon Bessie Smith in Dal's Tuesday night film series (see below).

courtesy of Dalhousie Art Gallery

Tonight, the Halifax North Memorial Library kicks African Heritage Month off to a slightly early start. With a theme of passing the torch and a full month of programming ahead, we’re rounding up some of the related events we’re most excited for. Don’t miss these picks!

Black Music Biographies

Every Tuesday in February, the Dalhousie Art Gallery shows a free flick about an African-American musician, filmed by an African-American director. Swing by the gallery at 5pm to glimpse into Don Cheadle’s vision of Miles Davis, see Queen Latifah as Bessie Smith and witness the birth of Chicago’s famous Chess Records.

19th Annual African Nova Scotian Music Awards Show

An annual showcase of some of the best and brightest local talent, this year’s awards also play tribute to music icon Portia White.

In My Soul Songwriting Circle

Artists like Cyndi Cain (who rocked the stage before Lauryn Hill at Jazz Fest!) unbutton their creative process at this intimate evening of song.

Racism and Government: The Conspiracy to Destroy The African Nova Scotian Educational Infrastructure

This talk dismantles heavy topics and acts as a rallying cry.