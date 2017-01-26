Arts + Culture

January 26, 2017 Arts + Culture » Culture

Pin It
Email
Favourite
Share

Tools

Can't-miss moments at African Heritage Month 

The top events we've marked on our AHM calendar.

By
click to enlarge Queen Latifah plays blues icon Bessie Smith in Dal's Tuesday night film series (see below). - COURTESY OF DALHOUSIE ART GALLERY
  • Queen Latifah plays blues icon Bessie Smith in Dal's Tuesday night film series (see below).
  • courtesy of Dalhousie Art Gallery

Tonight, the Halifax North Memorial Library kicks African Heritage Month off to a slightly early start. With a theme of passing the torch and a full month of programming ahead, we’re rounding up some of the related events we’re most excited for. Don’t miss these picks!

Black Music Biographies
Every Tuesday in February, the Dalhousie Art Gallery shows a free flick about an African-American musician, filmed by an African-American director. Swing by the gallery at 5pm to glimpse into Don Cheadle’s vision of Miles Davis, see Queen Latifah as Bessie Smith and witness the birth of Chicago’s famous Chess Records.

19th Annual African Nova Scotian Music Awards Show
An annual showcase of some of the best and brightest local talent, this year’s awards also play tribute to music icon Portia White.

In My Soul Songwriting Circle
Artists like Cyndi Cain (who rocked the stage before Lauryn Hill at Jazz Fest!) unbutton their creative process at this intimate evening of song.

Racism and Government: The Conspiracy to Destroy The African Nova Scotian Educational Infrastructure
This talk dismantles heavy topics and acts as a rallying cry.

more articles in Arts + Culture »

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Culture

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. New Art 2017: Raven Davis leads the tough conversations   (Visual Art)
  2. New Art 2017: Jade Byard Peek's increased visibility   (Visual Art)
  3. New Art 2017: Where I work: Emily Lawrence   (Visual Art)
  4. Review: Kim's Convenience   (Theatre)
  5. New Art 2017: Do you believe in magic?   (Visual Art)
  6. New Art 2017: Camila Salcedo   (Visual Art)
  7. New Art 2017: Abby Bent   (Visual Art)
  8. New Art 2017: Going Gonzago   (Visual Art)
  9. New Art 2017: Geneviève Brideau   (Visual Art)
  10. New Art 2017: Xiaoyi Dong says art is international   (Visual Art)

In Print This Week

Vol 24, No 35
January 26, 2017

Cover Gallery »

Guides

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2017 Coast Publishing Ltd.